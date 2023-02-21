Paola school board member Tim Kelley (left) congratulates Miami County Republic Sports Editor Gene Morris for being named Sportswriter of the Year by the Kansas Interscholastic Athletic Administrators Association. Morris was recognized during Paola’s senior night basketball games Friday, Feb. 17.
Miami County Republic Sports Editor Gene Morris has been named Sportswriter of the Year by the Kansas Interscholastic Athletic Administrators Association (KIAAA).
Morris and other award winners will be recognized at the KIAAA awards banquet to be held at 6:30 p.m. March 25 at the Kansas Star Event Center in Wichita, according to a news release.
Award winners were nominated by Kansas athletic directors and selected by KIAAA members and KIAAA past president council, according to the release.
Morris was recognized during Paola’s senior night basketball games Friday, Feb. 17.
“Gene is truly deserving of this prestigious honor,” said Brian McCauley, senior managing editor at the Republic. “He pours his heart and soul into his work, and he cares for the athletes he covers. I think that is evident to the students, parents, coaches and administrators.”
Regional Group Publisher Sandy Nelson also said Morris is very deserving of the award.
“We were thrilled to hear about Gene being named Sportswriter of the Year by KIAAA,” Nelson said. “Gene is an excellent sportswriter and inspiration to many. This award is a testament to his talent, hard work, and the positive impact he has on others.”
Osawatomie Athletic Director Luke Hall praised Morris’ positivity and enthusiasm.
“Gene has done a fantastic job promoting the students in their athletics and activities,” Hall said. “He has been extremely positive throughout his work, and engages the students and community with enthusiasm. I am proud to work with Gene as AD, and I continue to see him carry the same energy watching my nieces at Paola.”
Paola Athletic Director Darin Gagnebin also praised Morris' work ethic.
"It is a well deserved award," Gagnebin said. "As an activities director, I am at many events. The only person I see at more events than I attend is Gene. I see him put in long days at tournaments, and he is there in all kinds of weather. Gene does a great job of covering three different school districts and community youth sports as well. Miami County is lucky to have a reporter like Gene. I would like to personally thank him for all he does for our kids."
Teacher Melinda Pitzer, whose daughter plays on the Paola girls basketball team, made a Facebook post congratulating Morris and praising him for his work.
“You are always at all of the games for Miami County taking fabulous pictures of our sports teams and capturing moments that last a lifetime,” Pitzer said. “I know I have always appreciated every picture you’ve taken of my four kiddos and shared.”
Morris has worked for The Miami County Republic for 31 years.
The Republic’s sports pages were founded by the late Bob Harrington, who worked for the paper from 1949 until his death in 2009.
Harrington turned the sports pages over to Morris, meaning the paper has only had two sports editors during the past 73 years.
