Miami County Republic Sports Editor Gene Morris has been named Sportswriter of the Year by the Kansas Interscholastic Athletic Administrators Association (KIAAA).

Morris and other award winners will be recognized at the KIAAA awards banquet to be held at 6:30 p.m. March 25 at the Kansas Star Event Center in Wichita, according to a news release.

