LOUISBURG – A German cyclist who is biking across the United States stopped in Louisburg on Tuesday, July 5, before resuming his journey to the East Coast.
Marco Isele, of Cologne, Germany, is riding his bike over 2,700 miles from Los Angeles to New York City to raise funds, awareness and encourage children who are undergoing cancer treatment in Cologne.
Isele is a former police officer and also served in the German military in Afghanistan. Isele said he makes a point to stop at law enforcement agencies as he cycles across the country. On Tuesday, Isele hooked up with Lt. Dave Sander with the Louisburg Police Department. Sander is a veteran of the U.S. military.
The cyclist said putting his normal life on hold this summer to make the trip across the U.S. is a small thing he could do for children facing cancer. His ride began in June, and Isele hopes to reach New York City by July 23 to take a flight back to Germany. He has a video camera on his helmet and uses a drone to follow him so the kids at the hospital in Cologne can watch him traverse America.
Isele said the hardest part of the trip so far was riding his bike up Colorado's Pikes Peak, which he said is viewed in Germany as a must-see U.S. landmark. He said Pikes Peak lived up to its billing and is one of the most amazing places he has visited so far.
Isele said Kansas has some of the nicest people he has met so far on the trip, and Louisburg ranks high on the list. He ended up spending an extra day in Louisburg where he got some medical care as well as help repairing his bike.
On Wednesday, July 6, he posted on his Instagram account: "I came as a stranger and leave as a friend. I would like to take this opportunity to thank the city of Louisburg from the bottom of my heart. I was received so incredibly warmly. I got food, drink, a place to sleep, technical equipment, medical care, was able to use the swimming pool, and my bike was made 'fit' again."
