OSAWATOMIE — People who visited the Adair Cabin in John Brown Memorial Park on Saturday, Dec. 7, couldn’t help but notice the row of giant Christmas cards lining the drive to the cabin.
Small Town Holiday Festival goers came to the Adair Cabin on Saturday evening to learn what an old-fashioned Christmas was like for the settlers who shaped Osawatomie.
The giant cards, sponsored by the Osawatomie Ministerial Association, are located near the front entrance at 10th and Main streets. Lights have been placed in front of the cards to illuminate them at night. The cards offer messages of the season from several local churches.
