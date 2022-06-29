OSAWATOMIE — A giant mural will soon take shape in downtown Osawatomie.
Samantha Moon, the city’s public information officer, said the muralist team should be on site around July 8 to begin the color application of a 40-foot by 40-foot mural on the building at the northwest corner of Fifth and Main streets.
The city of Osawatomie received a $15,000 grant through the Kansas Department of Commerce’s Office of Rural Prosperity and the “Rural Mural” program — a pilot program designed to bring public art into rural communities. The award included all expenses for labor, equipment, supplies and other costs.
A mural committee formed for this initial grant was comprised of Chamber of Commerce Director Kari Bradley, Osawatomie High School art teacher Michaela Irwin, local business owner Jordy Goff of Our Clique Photography, Osawatomie Public Library Director Morgan Menefee, the city’s high school intern and Moon.
Because of its scope, a professional mural artist was required to complete the work, according to the city.
The committee received 18 formal submissions of portfolios that included more than 200 pages of portfolio work for review from a wide variety of artists including local and international talents, according to the city. The list was narrowed to four finalists. And from that group, the committee selected Hunter Sinclair Myers of Brickmob in Wichita.
“The unique graphic, pop-art style felt fresh, contemporary, and vibrant — the perfect complement to a reawakening downtown corridor,” according to a Question and Answer section about the project that was posted to the city’s website.
The full Q&A can be read on the city’s website at www.osawatomieks.org.
The fifth and final draft of the mural design has been adopted for the project.
The City Council did not vote on the downtown mural, but council members were made aware of the city’s application for the program and subsequent award as part of continuing “Osawatomie 4.0” presentations at its regular meetings throughout the year.
Student and community-led murals will be part of the next set of projects.
The city received a grant from the Hawkins Foundation to install other smaller murals in the community, according to the city.
The corner of Fifth and Main streets recently received another upgrade as well with the city's installation of a Mile Zero sign. The sign is missing the "i" in "mile," which creates a photo opportunity for visitors.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.