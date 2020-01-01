SPRING HILL — Members of the Spring Hill Girl Scout Troop 1258 recently donated a Little Free Library to The Bean Coffee Co. in Spring Hill.
The Girl Scouts repurposed a newspaper rack to create the library, and they even stocked it with books.
Little Free Libraries encourage reading and sharing by inviting people to “take a book and leave a book.”
Tyler Graves, owner of The Bean, was happy to accept the donation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.