LOUISBURG — Even after 21 years of organizing Louisburg’s From The Heart adopt-a-family Christmas program, Debbie Randolph still experiences moments that stop her in her tracks.
One of those moments took place Saturday, Dec. 14, as she was preparing for this year’s gift distribution.
A text message popped up on her phone from a number she didn’t recognize.
“When I moved to Louisburg back in 2001 you picked me as your angel,” the message said. “I will always remember you. I was the one you got all of the Pooh stuff for! Thank you for always leaving a giving impact on me!”
Randolph instantly remembered the 12-year-old girl and her father, who she helped 18 years ago.
“Omg I have tears pouring,” Randolph texted back. “Thank you so much .. Blessings, love and hugs always.”
It’s messages like those that remind Randolph what a difference the program is making for families in need living within the Louisburg school district boundaries.
Each year, Randolph collects applications from local parents who need a little extra help providing Christmas for their children. Community members then step up to adopt the families and purchase Christmas gifts for the children.
Anonymity is a priority throughout the process. The families are labeled only with a letter, and those shopping for gifts only know the child’s age, size and a list of “needs” and “wants.”
This year, there were 40 families that needed to be adopted. Randolph said that number is down a bit, as there usually are about 50 families in the program.
Churches like Queen of the Holy Rosary-Wea, businesses like Landmark National Bank and individuals like Debbie Apple and Mark Williams stepped up as always to adopt families.
School groups also got involved. The Louisburg High School cheer team adopted a family, and Louisburg Middle School math teacher Rachael Terry continued her tradition of working with her sixth-grade students to adopt a family, Randolph said.
The Louisburg American Legion also adopted a veteran’s family.
The donated presents were all wrapped and recently dropped off at First Baptist Church in Louisburg, which has provided its space for the program’s distribution day for a majority of the program’s existence.
Randolph and her assistant Vicki Hites, who she has known since fourth grade, were busy on the morning of Wednesday, Dec. 18, as the gifts were compiled and delivered to families at the church.
They were joined by several members of the Louisburg Ministerial Alliance, including First Baptist pastor Jesse Smith, Elm Grove Baptist pastor Jan Smith, Faith Chapel pastor Jon Clayton, Immaculate Conception monsignor Robert Bergman and other volunteers.
Kami Minor, associate pastor of youth and children at First Baptist, got into the spirit of Christmas with a Santa hat that said: “I believe in Jesus.”
After helping families pack up the gifts, the pastors offered to pray with them.
None of the family members who showed up Wednesday went home empty-handed. In addition to the gifts, the Louisburg Lions Club provided bags of fresh fruit and other goodies. Groups at Immaculate Conception provided Price Chopper gift cards, and members of the Knights of Columbus from the Catholic church in Wea provided turkeys and other food items.
As tends to happen each year, there were a few hiccups, including the fact that the recent winter storm delayed the arrival of some of the presents. But Randolph said she no longer stresses about them like she did earlier in the program’s existence. She said she has learned that everything always seems to come together.
“It always works,” Randolph said.
One of her favorite memories about things working out involves Sister Helen Smith, who passed away in September and used to be the principal at Queen of the Holy Rosary School in Wea.
Randolph said Smith once suggested creating a family and purchasing gifts to set aside in case they received a late application. As it turned out, they did get a last-minute application that year from a family that matched the created family exactly.
“I still get goosebumps when I think about it,” Randolph said.
Although Randolph operates the program very much under the radar, she recently was honored publicly by being named the 2019 Citizen of the Year during the Louisburg Chamber of Commerce’s annual dinner in November.
Randolph said she appreciates the recognition, but her favorite part of doing what she does is helping local children. She’s also looking forward to possibly being reunited with one of those children as she is working to set up a time to meet up with her “angel” from the past who texted her and will be in town over the holidays.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.