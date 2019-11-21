OSAWATOMIE — Thanksgiving came early in Osawatomie for a large crowd of residents who participated in the annual Osawatomie Community Thanksgiving Dinner on Sunday, Nov. 17, at City Auditorium.
The free event was sponsored by the Osawatomie Ministerial Association.
Meat and beverages were provided, and many of those who attended brought a side dish or dessert.
All of the Thanksgiving favorites were there, including turkey, ham, green bean casserole, corn, potatoes, deviled eggs, veggies and more.
The Band of Oz set the mood by playing music throughout the dinner.
Although the event was free, an offering was collected to support the local benevolence fund.
