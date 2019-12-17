OSAWATOMIE — The general manager of Pizza Hut in Osawatomie said the restaurant plans to reopen after the first of the year.
General Manager Sally Coker said some pressing repairs and equipment maintenance or replacement needed to be addressed, and they were not items that could be put off or fixed overnight.
Coker would not go into specifics about the repairs, but said she has been told the restaurant will reopen after the beginning of the year. Coker said she has not been given a specific date.
“Everybody above me has told me we’ll reopen,” she said.
A sign on the door of the restaurant says, “This location is temporarily closed.”
Coker said the Osawatomie restaurant is a franchise store owned by Grand Mere Restaurant Group. Attempts to contact the company went unreturned. “Grand Mere is a private business focused on making long-term investments into the restaurant franchise sector,” according to its website.
Grand Mere founder Michael Cherney’s Linkedin page says he is a Pizza Hut franchisee with 150 locations in nine Midwest and Mountain states. Grand Mere in January 2019 acquired 82 Pizza Hut restaurants from High Plains Pizza of Liberal, Kan.
The Osawatomie Pizza Hut’s Facebook page indicates the restaurant is permanently closed, and the store has been removed from the locator map of pizzahut.com.
Coker said she does not know why the restaurant’s status was changed on Facebook or why it was removed from the website.
“We don’t have control over the Facebook page or the map, so I don’t know anything about that (change),” she said.
Coker said employees of Osawatomie Pizza Hut were offered temporary positions at other Pizza Hut locations until the Osawatomie restaurant could reopen.
“Everybody who had a job (at Osawatomie Pizza Hut) will still have a job there if they want it,” said Coker, adding that she hopes everyone from her crew returns. “We have a good team, and we have a good time.”
Coker said she is eager to get the restaurant doors open.
“I just can’t wait to reopen and get the business back up and running,” she said.
