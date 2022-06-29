Petitioners have dropped their appeal of the County Commission’s decision not to approve incorporation of a proposed city of Golden in northwest Miami County.
District Judge Steven Montgomery granted the petitioners’ dismissal without prejudice Thursday, June 23.
During a hearing in Miami County District Court conducted via Zoom on Monday, June 6, Judge Montgomery set bond in the Golden appeal at $3,500 and scheduled an in-person bench trial for October 2023.
In October 2021, the County Commission voted 3-1 against incorporation of a proposed city of Golden.
Jennifer Williams, who filed the initial petition to incorporate about 9 square miles north of Hillsdale Lake into a city to block the march of intermodal warehouses into Miami County, was named as one of the appellants in the case along with Golden supporter Charlie Koch.
In setting the $3,500 bond to cover depositions and other costs moving forward, Montgomery said the appellants would have 21 days to pay the bond, which made Monday, June 27, the deadline. Montgomery said he did not have jurisdiction to hear the case until the bond was paid.
Williams said in a follow-up interview the $3,500 bond did not factor into her decision to drop the appeal. But other information gleaned from the hearing did resonate and played a role in what she called a tough decision.
“The judge told us even if you win, ‘I can’t incorporate the city, I can only send it back to the county commissioners to reconsider,’” Williams said. “The judge told us ‘my court schedule is swamped.’ We couldn’t get a [bench trial] until October 2023.”
Also at the hearing, Williams said County Counselor Shelley Woodard indicated the commissioners were not open to mediation.
“I’ve got a court that is extremely busy that doesn’t need this,” Williams said. “If they [commissioners] won’t mediate now, they’re not going to reconsider later. Why waste the time and money getting to that point? So, I’m dropping the appeal in hopes that the commissioners will hear our pleas and do something to mitigate the damages that are coming our way so we don’t become Johnson County.”
Counselor Woodard declined to comment on the case.
Before commissioners issued their 3-1 decision in fall 2021, they conducted numerous study sessions in the preceding months as they gathered evidence on which to base their decision.
Williams said consultants who are currently helping the county put together a new comprehensive plan noted the northwest corner of the county needs more study.
“I feel during the comprehensive plan study, the citizens were very clear in round one, two and now three they expect Miami County to remain rural, that they love their outdoor recreation, and that they are not interested in being industrial and part of Kansas City, Missouri,” Williams said. “In the second plan, one of the things they said before they even knew about Golden was that the northwest corner is going to need an extensive study on its own. For me, I feel like the money the county spent on the Golden study sessions was that extensive study.”
She said the Golden study sessions provided valuable knowledge about the county’s resources and showed that the only way to stop the intermodal from encroaching farther into Miami County through consent annexation between the city of Edgerton and a property owner was the incorporation of a government entity such as the proposed city of Golden. A city cannot annex area within the boundaries of another incorporated city.
“The Golden study sessions gathered enough information that they should have everything they need to know to make proper decisions,” Williams said. “And if they’re still refusing to do that, it is not fair for me to spend taxpayer money or the court’s time pushing a case that eventually would still have to go back to the same people to reconsider.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.