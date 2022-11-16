Gov. Laura Kelly won a second term in office, and state Rep. Samantha Poetter Parshall easily retained her Kansas House District 6 seat in the general election Tuesday, Nov. 8.
With the general election canvass on Thursday, Nov. 17, here’s where the unofficial vote totals stood for two state constitutional amendment propositions and in congressional, state, county and city races.
Governor
Democrat Gov. Laura Kelly narrowly defeated Republican challenger Derek Schmidt 490,208 (49 percent) to 470,243 (47 percent) with all 4,040 precincts reporting. Libertarian candidate Seth Cordell received 10,854 votes, and Independent candidate Dennis Pyle received 19,963 votes, according to the unofficial election results posted on the Kansas Secretary of State’s website.
The outcome for the two frontrunners was reversed in Miami County, where Schmidt defeated the incumbent governor 7,945 (59 percent) to 5,009 (37 percent).
The race was too close to call Tuesday evening, but by the next morning the outcome became apparent as totals came in for the final precincts in a handful of counties.
“Thank you, Kansas, for another four years!” Kelly tweeted Wednesday, Nov. 9. “As we move forward, know that I continue to be fully committed to working with Kansans of all political stripes to make this the best state to live, work, and raise a family.”
Attorney General
Republican Kris Kobach declared victory over Democratic challenger Chris Mann in a tight Kansas Attorney General race Tuesday night. Vote totals on Wednesday bore out the former secretary of state’s cause for celebrating his return to public office after losing the governor’s race in 2018 and the U.S. Senate primary in 2020.
“Everyone loves a comeback story, and I am grateful to Kansas voters for giving me this opportunity to serve and for putting their trust in me,” Kobach said in a statement for the media Wednesday morning.
Kobach defeated Mann 498,869 (51 percent) to 481,506 (49 percent), with all 4,040 precincts reporting, according to unofficial election results. Kobach defeated Mann by a wide margin in Miami County, 8,208 (62 percent) to 5,099 (38 percent).
Kobach vowed to protect women’s sports, combat fentanyl and guard the state from federal overreach by the Biden Administration.
Secretary of State
Incumbent Republican Scott Schwab defeated Democratic challenger Jeanna Repass 572,247 (59 percent) to 378,539 (39 percent). Schwab easily won Miami County, garnering 66 percent of the votes.
State Treasurer
Kansas will have a new state treasurer as Democrat incumbent Lynn Rogers was defeated by Republican challenger Steven Johnson. Johnson received 529,210 votes (54 percent) compared to Rogers’ 403,547 votes (41 percent), with all 4,040 precincts reporting. Libertarian candidate Steve Roberts received 44,557 votes (5 percent). Johnson also won Miami County, receiving 65 percent of the votes.
Kansas Commissioner of Insurance
Incumbent Republican Vicki Schmidt retained her office, defeating Democratic challenger Kiel Corkran 608,293 (63 percent) to 355,100 (37 percent). Schmidt defeated Corkran by a wider margin in Miami County where the incumbent received 71 percent of the votes.
Kansas House District 5
Carrie Barth, a Baldwin City Republican, ran uncontested to win the House District 5 race. Unofficial totals were not available from the Secretary of State’s office in uncontested races. In Miami County, Barth carried 98 percent of the votes. She received 2,046 votes, compared to 42 write-in votes. Barth defeated incumbent Mark Samsel in the Republican primary.
Kansas House District 6
Rep. Samantha Poetter Parshall, a Paola Republican, retained her House seat by defeating challenger Nina Fricke, a Bucyrus Democrat, by a count of 6,223 (68 percent) to 2,932 (32 percent), according to unofficial election results from the Miami County Clerk/Election Office. The 6th district is contained within Miami County and includes the county’s two largest cities of Paola and Louisburg.
Poetter Parshall said she was grateful for the overwhelming support for her re-election to the Kansas House.
“Over the next two years, it’s imperative that we pass tax relief for hard working and retired Kansans,” Poetter Parshall said. “In addition to that, there are a number of issues we need to address starting with the fentanyl crises that our state and nation is facing.
“Other legislative goals that I’d like to see accomplished include election integrity, removing the ability of the Secretary of Health to add additional vaccine requirements to the childhood immunization schedule, and passing the Parents Bill of Rights,” she said. “Unfortunately, the governor will likely veto the majority of those. Hopefully, we will have the votes to override her vetoes.”
Kansas House District 9
Fred Gardner, a Garnett Republican, defeated Alana Cloutier, a Humboldt Democrat, 6,029 votes (74 percent) to 2,096 votes (26 percent), to win the House District 9 seat. The district represents a portion of southern Miami County, where Gardner received 72 percent of the vote.
“I am very grateful for the support people showed me in the election process,” Gardner said. “We are anxious to be the people’s voice in state government. We want to press forward with a governing system that is good for the people of the 9th district.”
Kansas House District 26
Incumbent Republican Adam Thomas retained his seat by defeating Democratic challenger Cheron Tiffany 5,693 (59 percent) to 3,904 (41 percent), according to unofficial results. In Miami County, Thomas captured 67 percent of the vote. House District 26 includes the city of Spring Hill on both sides of the county line.
Constitutional Amendment Question No. 1
A constitutional amendment that would have provided the Legislature with more oversight over executive branch rules and regulations failed 472,803 “no” votes (51 percent) to 463,085 “yes” votes (49 percent), with all 4,040 precincts reporting, according to unofficial election results posted on the Kansas Secretary of State’s website. In Miami County, the amendment passed 7,069 (56 percent) to 5,662 (44 percent).
Constitutional Amendment Question No. 2
Voters approved a constitutional amendment that will make the office of sheriff an elected position. With all 4,040 precincts reporting, the amendment passed 578,650 (62 percent) to 359,248 (38 percent). The amendment also passed in Miami County by a count of 8,744 (69 percent) to 3,966 (31 percent).
U.S. Senate
Republican incumbent Jerry Moran retained his U.S. Senate seat by defeating Democrat challenger Mark Holland 593,903 votes (60 percent) to 364,013 votes (37 percent), with all 4,040 precincts reporting. Libertarian candidate David Graham received 29,082 votes (3 percent), according to the unofficial election results. Moran also easily won Miami County, receiving 70 percent of the vote.
National Republican Senatorial Committee Chairman Rick Scott released the following statement on Jerry Moran’s re-election victory in Kansas.
“Congratulations to Senator Jerry Moran on his re-election tonight in Kansas,” Scott said Tuesday night. “Jerry has a long history of fighting for Kansas. As a member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, he stands up to the Democrats’ reckless spending. Jerry fights against unnecessary regulations so that family farmers in Kansas can thrive. I look forward to continuing to serve alongside Senator Moran.”
U.S. House of Representatives Third District
Democrat incumbent Sharice Davids retained her U.S. House of Representatives District 3 seat by defeating Republican challenger Amanda Adkins. Davids received 162,468 votes (55 percent) compared to Adkins’ 126,611 votes (43 percent), with all 757 precincts reporting. Libertarian candidate Steven Hohe received 6,771 votes (2 percent), according to the unofficial election results.
The two frontrunners were reversed in Miami County, where Adkins received 8,372 votes (63 percent) to Davids’ 4,601 votes (34 percent).
In winning her third term in Congress, Davids thanked her supporters on election night.
“For the past four years, we have come together to tackle tough problems and weather tough times,” Davids said. “We have found a path forward for our community that is built on opportunity, respect, and hope. Tonight, we chose to ignore those who want to divide us and instead continue moving forward — together.
“It is the honor of my life to be your representative, and I look forward to continuing to earn that title every day,” she said. “Thank you for your support, and I am grateful to represent you in Congress.”
County offices
Candidates for the four county offices on the ballot in Miami County ran unopposed.
County Treasurer Tricia Lee retained her seat, capturing 98 percent of the votes. Lee, a Paola Republican, received 11,627 votes, compared to 228 write-in votes.
Jene Vickrey, a Louisburg Republican, received 93 percent of the votes for the County Commission 1st District seat. Vickrey received 2,032 votes (93 percent) compared to 179 write-in votes (7 percent). Vickrey defeated incumbent Phil Dixon in the Republican primary.
Incumbent Commissioner Tyler Vaughan retained his County Commission 4th District seat. Vaughan, a Spring Hill Republican, received 2,568 votes (97 percent) compared to 88 write-in votes (3 percent).
Keith Diediker, a Paola Republican, won the County Commission 5th District seat, receiving 2,688 votes (98 percent) compared to 64 write-in votes (2 percent). Diediker defeated incumbent Danny Gallagher in the Republican primary.
Paola City Council Ward 2
Former Councilmember Trent Upshaw ran uncontested and received 325 votes (98 percent), with eight write-in votes (2 percent). Since Upshaw has moved out of Ward 2 and is no longer a sitting member, the council will have to appoint his successor.
Paola City Council Ward 4
Running uncontested, incumbent Councilmember LeAnne Shields received 517 votes (97 percent) compared to 18 write-in votes (3 percent) to retain her Ward 4 seat.
Louisburg City Council Ward 1
Councilmember Scott Margrave ran unopposed and received 275 votes (98 percent) compared to five write-in votes (2 percent) to retain his Ward 1 seat.
Louisburg City Council Ward 2
With all precincts reporting, the Ward 2 race remained too close to call, with only two votes separating the frontrunners. Challenger Kevin Roche has 208 votes, compared to 206 votes for Councilmember Tiffany Ellison. Andrew Hammar was third with 35 votes. There were four write-in votes.
Election results are unofficial until after they are canvassed, when provisional ballots are reviewed and could be added to the totals. The Miami County general election canvass is scheduled for 9 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 17, in the Miami County Administration Building in Paola.
Miami County turnout
The county recorded 13,472 votes in the general election for a 52 percent turnout, according to unofficial results from the Miami County Clerk/Elections Office. The county has 25,888 registered voters.
By comparison, the 2018 non-presidential general election recorded a turnout of 57 percent. In the presidential general election of 2020, the county recorded a 73 percent turnout among the county’s 24,764 registered voters.
