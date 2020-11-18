TOPEKA - Gov. Laura Kelly has issued an executive order establishing a statewide face-covering protocol as part of a new plan to combat the state’s spike in COVID-19 cases and alleviate the strain on overcrowded hospitals.
Kelly said the executive order allows county commissions one week to craft and implement their own version of a face-covering ordinance that works for them and their communities. Counties that do not create their own ordinance will be automatically opted in to the state’s face-covering mandate.
Counties still have the option to opt out of a mask mandate since a bill that limited Kelly’s power to issue a statewide mask order remains in effect.
When asked about the order at her press briefing Wednesday, Kelly said she thinks counties that opted out of the original mandate will be more receptive this time in part because of the order’s flexibility to let counties craft their own ordinance.
“My administration recognizes that each Kansas county is faced with unique challenges – and a one-size-fits-all approach can be difficult for some communities to navigate,” Kelly said.
Counties and communities that already have mask mandates are exempt from the executive order as long as they keep those protocols in place. Osawatomie and Paola already have mask mandates. Miami County and Louisburg do not.
The governor’s new plan also includes a public health campaign and community engagement conversations.
“As COVID-19 continues to spread through Kansas communities and hospitalizations increase at concerning rates, it is clear we must take action to protect our communities and our economy,” Kelly said. “Today’s actions are a bipartisan package of recommendations from legislators, health professionals, and business leaders to increase participation in commonsense COVID-19 prevention practices.”
Executive Order No. 20-68 takes effect beginning 12:01 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 25, and will remain in place until rescinded or until the current statewide State of Disaster Emergency expires – whichever is earlier, according to the governor’s office.
Under the order, Kansans shall wear face coverings when inside public spaces, or in situations where physical distancing of 6 feet cannot be maintained. Guidance regarding specific locations or situations in which face coverings should be worn is outlined within the order.
Kansans under five years of age, those with medical conditions, and others outlined in the order are exempt from face covering protocol.
As part of the new plan, the Kelly administration is partnering with The Leadership Center to mobilize its alumni base, which is nearly 12,000, to mobilize and lead virtual non-partisan convenings across Kansas beginning this week and concluding by late December, according to the governor's office. The project will dramatically increase the number of local leaders – pastors, coaches, neighborhood leaders, business owners, community officials, and others to use their influence to combat the virus, the governor said Wednesday.
Kelly has also approved CARES Act funding to assist a coalition of stakeholders including the Kansas Hospital Association, Kansas Chamber of Commerce, Kansas Farm Bureau, and others, to create a statewide public health campaign to begin next week, according to a news release from the governor's office that was issued Wednesday.
The campaign will encourage Kansans to follow the best practices, encourage voluntary testing, avoid mass gatherings, and use face-coverings.
Kelly told reporters she is determined to keep businesses and schools open, and requiring face coverings provides the best way to accomplish those goals, as well as relieve the unsustainable burden on the state’s healthcare system and restore the economy.
The state has added 5,853 new cases, 60 deaths and 130 new hospitalizations since Monday, Nov. 16, the Kansas Department of Health and Environment reported Wednesday. The KDHE reports come out every Monday, Wednesday and Friday.
Kansas now has nearly 129,000 cases, more than 4,500 hospitalizations and 1,326 deaths.
Miami County has seen a 30 percent increase in cases in November, and now has 105 active cases and three confirmed clusters – one at Osawatomie State Hospital.
