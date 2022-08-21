220824_mr_k68_gov_01

Gov. Laura Kelly will be one of the speakers as state and local officials gather to celebrate the announced expansion of Kansas Highway 68. The event will take place at noon Thursday, Aug. 25, at Louisburg Ford. The public is invited to attend.

 File photo

LOUISBURG — Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly will headline a group of dignitaries expected to gather at noon Thursday, Aug. 25, at Louisburg Ford to celebrate the announced expansion of Kansas Highway 68.

The public is encouraged to attend the event at Louisburg Ford, which is located at 111 Fairlane Drive on the western edge of Louisburg.

News Editor Doug Carder can be reached at (913) 294-2311 or doug.carder@miconews.com.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Trending Videos