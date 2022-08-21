Gov. Laura Kelly will be one of the speakers as state and local officials gather to celebrate the announced expansion of Kansas Highway 68. The event will take place at noon Thursday, Aug. 25, at Louisburg Ford. The public is invited to attend.
LOUISBURG — Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly will headline a group of dignitaries expected to gather at noon Thursday, Aug. 25, at Louisburg Ford to celebrate the announced expansion of Kansas Highway 68.
The public is encouraged to attend the event at Louisburg Ford, which is located at 111 Fairlane Drive on the western edge of Louisburg.
The governor on Monday, Aug. 15, announced that the expansion of K-68 to four lanes between U.S. Highway 169 and U.S. Highway 69 is one of 11 projects across the state that are moving to the construction phase as part of a $10 billion plan called the Eisenhower Legacy Transportation Program or IKE program administered through the Kansas Department of Transportation (KDOT).
U.S. Rep. Sharice Davids, Kansas Transportation Secretary Julie Lorenz and Miami County leaders also are expected to speak at the event Thursday.
Lorenz said Aug. 15 the 11 projects are scheduled to begin construction within the next three years, but a rise in construction costs could delay that schedule.
“We’re going to be cautiously aggressive,” she said.
Lorenz said communities have been advocating for these projects for years.
“We have major infrastructure needs in our state, and we can’t put them off any longer,” Lorenz said.
The IKE program also calls for the completion of the previously abandoned T-Works projects. Two of those projects involve improvements to K-68 in Miami County that are currently underway.
In February, KDOT began work on those projects, including constructing turning lanes and access roads at various locations, widening K-68 to a four-lane expressway from Spring Valley Road east to U.S. 69 at Louisburg, constructing left-turn lanes at K-68 and Somerset Road and building an access road to the Louisburg Cider Mill, according to KDOT.
Rob Roberts, County Commission chairman, said the celebration Thursday will mark a long-term solution to improving safety on the heavily traveled corridor.
“The construction underway now provides some long-awaited safety measures,” Roberts said. “The next step offers a long-term solution. We want to take a moment to recognize all the work so many people have put into this decision. Our citizens and community leaders have been steadfast in their campaign to secure these improvements.”
While current construction on K-68 provides intersection improvements, access roads and some realignments, the seven-mile expanded project would widen the road to a four-lane expressway at an estimated cost of $48 million. Construction bid letting is not scheduled to take place until 2025, according to a county news release.
“Expanding and modernizing our highways will improve roadway safety, create good jobs and deliver more economic opportunities across Kansas, both now and in the future,” Kelly said Aug. 15 in announcing projects that have been given the green light for construction. “These 11 projects demonstrate that investing in transportation benefits our communities, taxpayers and businesses.”
In 2020, Kelly signed the state’s new 10-year transportation plan, which put previously delayed improvements to K-68 in Miami County back on the radar.
The program will impact every part of the state, as money is slated to be spent in all 105 counties in Kansas during the next decade.
In total, the 11 projects in the second round of the IKE program are estimated to cost $525 million, and when combined with the first-round projects represent an investment of more than $1 billion in the state’s roadway system, Kelly said Aug. 15.
