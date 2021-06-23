LAWRENCE — Mark Govea moved to the front of the room so he could take a photo of the Kansas Mayor of the Year presentation.
The Osawatomie mayor didn’t realize he would have to turn the camera on himself to get a picture of the winner.
Govea was named the 2021 Kansas Mayor of the Year by the Kansas Mayors Association on Friday during the annual Leadership Summit and Kansas Mayors Conference June 18-19 at the DoubleTree by Hilton in Lawrence. The conference is sponsored by the League of Kansas Municipalities and the Kansas Mayors Association.
The Osawatomie native is well known as the digital storyteller for the community, and his photographs populate the websites of local organizations and the walls of businesses. So when the presenter said the mayor of the year is known for taking photos at events throughout the year, Govea realized he was the recipient.
“It’s so hard to believe because there are so many mayors who deserve this award,” he said. “I have met mayors from Edwardsville to Colby, and they all speak with such enthusiasm about what is taking place in their communities. It’s so humbling to receive this award.”
Govea said he also feels honored because mayors from across Kansas are the only ones who cast votes to determine the winner.
Fourteen mayors were nominated for the annual award. The other nominees were the mayors of Ashland, Columbus, Conway Springs, Dodge City, Humboldt, Jamestown, Leawood, Merriam, Otis, Portis, Russell, Valley Falls and Winchester.
The Osawatomie mayor clutched his camera as he walked up to receive the award.
“I took my camera up there with me to get a picture of the audience, and when I turned around the whole back wall was my family,” Govea said. “I was so surprised. I said a few words, but I got emotional about it too — seeing all my family there.”
Govea has served as a member of the city’s governing body for the past decade. He became mayor in 2013, and was a city council member from 2011 to 2013.
Mayor Govea is the first Miami County mayor to win Kansas Mayor of the Year since former Osawatomie Mayor Philip Dudley received the award in 2009. Dudley passed away in 2018.
“Mayor L. Mark Govea is like most rural Kansas mayors — he is an optimistic soul. Always seeing what could be and never dwelling on what did not work or could have been done differently,” Osawatomie City Manager Mike Scanlon said in nominating Govea for the award. “The glass is always ‘half-full’ for Mayor Govea.”
Scanlon said Govea believes everyone can make a difference in their communities.
“The world today wants to push us into taking sides and to pick winning over helping — Mayor Govea travels a different path,” Scanlon said.
“From our local mask mandate to cleaning up code violations in our community, Mayor Govea does not mind being the lonely leader that takes on the critics,” Scanlon continued. “If it is good for the people in his community, he is going to fight for it — no matter Republican or Democrat — no matter young or old.”
Scanlon said Govea’s photographs are an unsung gift to the community’s history.
Every mayor has a laundry list of accomplishments and so does Mayor Govea, but that list isn’t what’s making the difference in our community, Scanlon said.
“What is making the difference is the compassion, inclusiveness, and dogged determination that Mayor Govea displays every day of the year,” he said.
Earlier in the day Friday, Govea was elected second vice president of the Kansas Mayors Association.
The community leader said he is excited to pursue the revitalization of Osawatomie’s downtown, and to expand trails throughout the community that connect to Mile Zero on the Flint Hills Trail, including turning the old Asylum Bridge into a pedestrian walking and biking path that connects the community to the Osawatomie State Hospital grounds.
He’s also optimistic that a solar energy farm could be a good fit for the Northland, and he wants to develop a good working relationship between the city and school district, which he said have many common interests.
“The kind of things we are doing are really kind of exciting, and that’s one reason I decided to file (for reelection in the fall) because I would like to be a part of the things that are happening,” he said.
Govea reflected on growing up in Osawatomie, and how establishing the eastern Flint Hills trailhead at Osawatomie will bolster tourism and a resurgence in the local economy.
“As a kid, I remember Osawatomie when all the stores were full,” Govea said. “I want that again, but I realize it won’t be the Gambles, the J.C. Penny’s — those kinds of stores. Instead, I think it will be coffee shops, bike apparel and bike shops, pubs and other eating places.”
And Govea will be right there to document it all through his camera lens.
“I think my camera is going to be my legacy,” he said.
