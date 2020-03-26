Two local residents have been appointed to state boards.
Gov. Laura Kelly announced Wednesday, March 25, that she has appointed Jodi Guetterman of Bucyrus to the Kansas Agricultural Remediation Board and Charlotte Weiss of Paola to the Solid Waste Grants Advisory Committee.
Guetterman, with Guetterman Brothers Family Farms, located in Bucyrus, has been appointed to the seat reserved for agriculture producers.
“Remediation is an important tool for production agriculture, public health, and environmental stewardship,” Kelly said in a news release. “The Board serves the important purpose of reimbursing Kansas farmers for these expenses, and I know that these appointees will work diligently to do so.”
Weiss has been appointed to a seat representing a regional solid waste management entity. She is the regional coordinator at Lake Region Solid Waste Authority, which represents Miami, Anderson, Coffey, Franklin, Linn and Osage counties.
“Our ability to keep our communities and environment clean is contingent on the team we have in place to support these efforts,” Kelly said. “I’m certain the team I’ve appointed is the right one for the job.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.