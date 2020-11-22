TOPEKA — Gov. Laura Kelly recently appointed two officials in Miami County to state boards.
The governor appointed Miami County Economic Development Director Janet McRae to the state’s Council on Travel and Tourism.
The governor’s office said the purpose of the Council is to advise on the development of new tourist attractions in Kansas and on the expansion of existing tourist attractions.
Miami County commissioners congratulated McRae and called her appointment good for the county.
On a visit to Miami County on Nov. 4, Kansas Sectary of Commerce David Toland told Miami County commissioners that his department has a great working relationship with the county’s Economic Development department and with Director McRae.
The governor’s other appointments to the Council were Donna Price of Goodland, Mimi Meredith of Hutchinson and Rosa Cavazos of Topeka.
In another recent move, the governor reappointed Louisburg Police Chief Tim Bauer to the Commission on Police Officers’ Standards and Training.
The Commission can suspend, revoke, or deny the certification of a police or law enforcement officer who fails to meet the requirements of the Kansas Law Enforcement Training Act or has met such requirements by falsifying documents or failing to disclose information required for certification, according to the governor’s office.
The Commission also provides accredited instruction, which is required for permanent appointment of full-time police and law officers.
The governor also reappointed Donald Scheibler of Hays and Thomas Hongslo of Lenexa to the Commission.
