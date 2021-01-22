TOPEKA — Getting vaccinations in arms, rebuilding the economy, and filling classrooms were some of the key areas Gov. Laura Kelly focused on in her state of the state address Jan. 12.
“In the weeks and months to come, we need to get every Kansan vaccinated,” Kelly said. “We need to get our economy moving. And we need to get all our kids back into the classroom.
“We need to do it in a way that keeps our budget balanced. And with the sense of urgency and focus that Kansans deserve,” she said. “We cannot let political fights slow us down.”
The governor said the way Kansans have stepped up these past 10 months has been nothing short of heroic.
“And now, after months of struggle and sacrifice, an end to this national nightmare is finally in sight,” Kelly said. “Last week, my administration released the phases of our vaccination distribution plan.”
The governor said the latest information about distribution instructions and timelines will always be available at kansasvaccine.gov.
“It’s imperative that everyone continue to do your part in slowing the spread of the virus — wear a mask, physically distance, and avoid mass gatherings,” Kelly said. “We are not out of the woods here. Not by a long shot. Our hospitals are strained and this virus continues to kill our loved ones and our neighbors.”
Kelly said affordable health care is a must, and she will continue to push for Medicaid expansion.
The governor turned her focus to the economy.
“We are set to launch the Framework for Growth — a comprehensive road map to ensure that the Kansas economy continues to thrive and that our most valuable resource — our young people — have exciting career opportunities right here at home,” she said.
The governor talked about five areas of economic growth that her administration has focused on: small businesses, infrastructure, new job creation, agriculture, and broadband.
“We have been able to help nearly 3,000 small businesses across the state with grants for payroll and other expenses. But we know more must be done,” Kelly said. “That’s why I’m pleased about the resurrection of the Kansas Main Street Program and the launch of the Main Street Affiliate Community Program. These programs provide funding and technical assistance to help transform and strengthen rural downtowns.”
One opportunity for job growth is to rebuild the state’s crumbling infrastructure, Kelly said.
“I’m proud that Democrats and Republicans came together last year to pass a 10-year infrastructure plan — it’s a strategic, practical approach that allows us to prioritize the most urgently needed projects,” Kelly said.
Kelly said the state is moving quickly to bring new jobs to Kansas communities, big and small.
“Over these past two years, we’ve recruited dozens of new businesses and helped create more than 20,000 jobs. That’s pumped more than $3 billion into our local communities,” she said.
The governor said her administration partnered with local and federal officials to make sure Kansas agriculture remained strong, as well as kept critical food supply chain workers safe so production could remain online.
“At the state level, we invested $12 million to increase the capacity of the state’s food supply system all across Kansas,” Kelly said.
Businesses small and large depend upon broadband — both because this pandemic has required many Kansans to work remotely, and because of the broader shift the nation has seen from retail to “etail” commerce, she said.
“I signed an executive order establishing Kansas’ first Office of Broadband Development — and through it, we’ve distributed nearly $50 million in Connectivity Emergency Response Grants, to communities like Spring Hill, Valley Center, Dodge City, Topeka, Derby and others,” the governor said.
Kelly said her goal is to get every Kansas student back in the classroom as soon as possible, and provide their teachers with the tools and resources they need to get kids back on track, she said.
Kelly said from day one she pledged to Kansans that the state would never return to the days of broken budgets and fiscal irresponsibility.
“That’s why I’m committed to closing the Bank of KDOT by 2023,” the governor said. “Past administrations have used these critical highway construction dollars as a slush fund for their ideological experiments — which undermined opportunities for infrastructure investments and economic growth.”
Republican response
Rep. Samantha Poetter, a Paola Republican who represents House District 6, provided a Republican response to the governor’s speech.
“The Kelly administration has failed Kansans with their inability to implement an effective plan that provides basic needs through existing programs like unemployment and vaccinations,” Poetter said. “Yet, when the lives of Kansans, their well-being, and the future of our state is on the line, Governor Kelly pushes blame and plays political games.
“Kansas lags behind other states in payment of unemployment benefits to those in need,” she said. “Kansas lags behind other states in measures of economic recovery, and Kansas lags behind other states in getting people back to work.”
Poetter turned her attention to vaccination distribution.
“If the governor were serious about a plan to tell Kansans when and where they could expect the vaccine, why did she refuse to let her staff testify to the Legislature just hours before her speech, leaving the questions of elected leaders and the medical community unanswered,” she said.
Poetter said the governor’s budget plan puts Kansas deeper in debt.
“The governor spoke about a balanced budget, but has yet to submit a budget to the Legislature that doesn’t rely on smoke and mirrors to fund our obligations,” Poetter said. “Rather she wants to cause Kansas to go further into debt by creating additional government programs and dependence on the government.
“The bottom line is that the governor’s economic policies have hurt Kansans, and she wants to deliver more of the same,” she said. “We need economic policies that will grow our state and benefit hard working Kansans — allowing Kansans to make their own choices rather than become dependent on an ever expanding and controlling government.”
