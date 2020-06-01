The Louisburg Tonics Granny Basketball team made an $800 donation to the Louisburg food pantry on Thursday, May 21. Pictured (from left) are food pantry representatives Kitty Guetterman and Mike Steck, and Tonics team members Ruth Fladung and Jean Carder. Fladung made protective masks, including the masks the group is wearing, to help raise funds for the donation. Guetterman is president of the Agape Christian Center which runs the food pantry.