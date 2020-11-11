Miami County’s small business grant program has expanded to include home-based businesses and nonprofits with no employees.
Miami County commissioners voted 5-0 on Wednesday, Nov. 4, to approve rounds three and four of the Miami County CARES Small Business Grant Program.
The commission has set aside $100,000 in CARES Act funding to establish the small business grants. The first two rounds focused on businesses with employees.
Round III offers assistance to home-based businesses, and Round IV offers assistance to nonprofits with no employees.
To be eligible for Round III, home-based businesses must be for-profit businesses that have been in operation in Miami County since March 17 and have fewer than three full-time equivalent employees.
To qualify for Round IV, nonprofit 501©3 and 506©6 organizations must have no employees and have been in business since March 17 in Miami County. The nonprofits also must be community service based and provide 90 percent of their services to Miami County residents.
The application portal for both rounds is open now through noon Friday, Nov. 20.
For more information about what the grant money can be used for, as well as other guidelines, go to www.miamicountyks.org/Small-Business-Cares-Grant, call Miami County Economic Development at (913) 294-4045, or email Economic Development Director Janet McRae at jmcrae@miamicountyks.org
