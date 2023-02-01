Melissa Hill and Shawn Crossley, alums of Broadmoor Elementary, talk with fourth-graders at the school while distributing copies of a book they were donating to the class in honor of their childhood fourth-grade teacher Mrs. Jackson.
Broadmoor Elementary Principal Cindy Apple (left) introduces fourth-graders to Melissa Hill and Shawn Crossley, who were donating 112 books so each student in the fourth grade could have one. Hill founded the group "Accidental Bookclub" which anticipates donating over 1,000 books to students at area elementary schools this year.
Accidental Bookclub recently donated copies of “The BFG” (Big Friendly Giant) to every fourth-grader at Broadmoor Elementary in Louisburg.
LOUISBURG — While filling out Delaney’s Scholastic Book order, Melissa Hill realized some children in her 7-year-old daughter’s second-grade class at Mahaffie Elementary in Olathe might not get a book.
Hill, a 2000 graduate of Louisburg High School, told fourth-graders at Broadmoor Elementary in Louisburg on Thursday, Jan. 19, that an idea for a book club started to formulate.
“All of the sudden, I remembered that I didn’t always get a Scholastic Book when I was your guys’ age,” Hill said. “There are some of you in this audience that probably have so many books you don’t know what to do with them. They are stacked in your closets, under your bed. And some of you maybe don’t have any.”
Hill said she asked her friends if anybody wanted to give $2 to help buy books for her daughter’s class.
“I don’t want her to get books and nobody else,” she said. “I don’t want anyone to feel left out. And that all started with $2.”
Hill and her friends formed “Accidental Bookclub” because they decided to do a good deed without giving it any forethought.
“It was not planned, and because we took a little bit from everybody to do a lot of good,” Hill said. “And that’s the main point I want to tell all of you — it takes just a little bit to do a lot of good.”
Hill and her friend Shawn Crossley, who also attended Broadmoor Elementary growing up, distributed a book to every fourth-grader in the school — 112 books in all.
The book Hill and Crossley selected was “The BFG,” which stands for Big Friendly Giant, by late British author Roald Dahl. It was released in 1982 and by 2009 had sold more than 37 million copies worldwide. Dahl wrote 43 books, including “The Gremlins,” “James and the Giant Peach,” “Charlie and the Chocolate Factory” and “Matilda.”
“If some of you don’t like this book, that’s OK,” Hill said. “And if some of you don’t like reading, that’s OK. Because there are going to be times in your life when you find a book can take you somewhere. Somewhere different than here in Louisburg ... it can take you anywhere in the world.”
Hill and Crossley decided to donate the books Jan. 19 in honor of their Broadmoor fourth-grade teacher Beverly Jackson.
“Some of us have teachers you feel like you can talk with them a little bit better, or they know your learning style a little bit better,” Crossley said. “Mrs. Jackson was that teacher for me.”
Hill also spoke fondly of their fourth-grade teacher.
“You guys don’t know Mrs. Jackson — you are far too young,” Hill said. “But you have a Mrs. Jackson in your life, or you will have one and you don’t know it now.”
In addition to Broadmoor, Accidental Bookclub has donated books to second-graders at Mahaffie Elementary, third-graders at Washington Elementary, fourth-graders at Central Elementary, fifth-graders at Indian Creek Elementary and kindergarteners at Ridgeview Elementary — all in the Olathe school district.
In a Facebook post, Hill estimated the group would donate more than 1,000 books this school year.
And she reminded Broadmoor fourth-graders the group’s book-gifting efforts started with $2.
“So, in honor of your principal (Cindy Apple) and Dr. Martin Luther King, remember that it just takes a little bit to do a lot,” Hill said.
