The Miami County Quilters Guild’s annual Drag and Brag Quilt Show has been canceled for 2020 because of COVID-19, according to a news release from the guild.
The quilt show normally takes place the last week of September at Paola Middle School in Paola.
Each year guild members sell tickets for an Opportunity Quilt, which is given away at the show to the winning ticket holder. The quilt is made by guild members and ticket sales are one of the guild’s money making activities, according to the news release.
Since there is no show, all tickets and the quilt will be held over for the 2021 quilt show, according to the release.
Because of COVID-19, the guild continues to meet using Zoom.
Individuals can learn about the guild on its public Facebook page at Miami County Quilters Guild or website www.miamicountyquiltguild.com.
