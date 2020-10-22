LOUISBURG — Logistic and health safety guidelines have prompted organizers to cancel Halloween on Broadway despite their best efforts to do everything possible to keep the family friendly event on the calendar.
Jennifer Leikam, one of the organizers, said the group wanted to adhere to Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) guidelines which would have made social distancing difficult in the downtown Broadway setting — even if the event were spread out to adjacent streets.
Leikam said organizers had proposed changing the venue and making it a drive-thru event, but some businesses weren’t sure how they could pull that off logistically, and a few others still raised COVID-19 concerns.
“We tried our best to have it,” Leikam said. “We have to have businesses to make the event, and some either had COVID concerns or weren’t sure how they could make the drive-thru work.”
The event had been scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 24. After weighing business owners’ concerns and organizers’ desire to adhere to KDHE guidelines for gatherings, the decision was made not to proceed.
“It’s probably in everyone’s best interest to cancel this year,” Leikam said. “The last thing we want is to have the event and be responsible for 60 new (COVID) cases in Louisburg. We’ll come back bigger and better next year.”
