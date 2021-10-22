LOUISBURG — More than 20 vendors are scheduled to participate in Halloween on Broadway as the Louisburg tradition makes its return after taking 2020 off due to the pandemic.
Halloween on Broadway will take place from 4 to 6 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 23, on Broadway in downtown Louisburg.
Organizer Jennifer Leikam said no special entertainment is planned but there will be plenty of treats.
“It’s just going to kind of be the Old School Halloween on Broadway,” Leikam said.
The family friendly, safe environment has caused participation to steadily increase, and more than 1,000 kids are anticipated this year.
Broadway, from Kansas Highway 68 (Amity Street) to South Third Street, will be closed to traffic as merchants and other vendors line those three blocks to hand out treats.
“Right now I have 20-some vendors lined up, but there’s a bunch of them who are normally here that I haven’t heard from them yet,” Leikam said Friday, Oct. 15. “So I’m expecting more (vendors).”
Leikam said masks are optional.
“We’re leaving it up to people,” Leikam said. “If they choose to wear their masks, then by all means please do so because it is packed. It is tight quarters.”
Organizers are going to do their best to keep vendors spread apart and keep the line moving without getting clogged up, Leikam said.
Leikam recommended families start at South Third Street and proceed down Broadway to Amity and then work their way up the other side of the street to Third Street.
“We’ll do our best to try and keep things moving and try and keep the vendors spread far enough apart,” Leikam said. “Hopefully it will all move very quickly and very nicely.”
She said residents on South Third Street will have access to their homes during Halloween on Broadway.
Leikam asked families participating in Halloween on Broadway to not park in the Fox Hall parking lot.
“The library has rented Fox Hall that night for an adult event that they are holding at 7, so please no parking in that Fox Hall parking lot because when people start to get there between 6:30 and 7 I want them to have access to get in there and park.”
