LOUISBURG — Beautiful fall weather and the prospect of collecting a cache of candy brought hundreds of trick-or-treaters to Halloween on Broadway on Saturday, Oct. 26, in Louisburg.
At times the line of children and their parents stretched for four blocks. Merchants lined both sides of the street in the downtown district to pass out candy and other treats.
Some business owners estimated that about 2,000 people were in attendance. Most merchants thought it to be a record crowd for the annual event.
