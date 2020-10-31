OSAWATOMIE – The Osawatomie USD 367 High School/Middle School Band set a positive tone for the community's annual Spook Parade on Friday, Oct. 30, in the downtown business district.
Band members – who led dozens of costume-clad youth and accompanying adults down Main Street late Friday afternoon – not only sounded great but were also appropriately spaced to maintain social distancing as they marched down the street.
The Osawatomie Chamber of Commerce, which sponsored the event, set up a one-way loop in the business district to keep trick-or-treaters moving in an orderly manner to prevent the sidewalks from becoming congested with people squeezing past in both directions after the parade.
“Kids are going to start on one side of the street and work their way down, then go across to the other side,” said Chamber Executive Director Kari Bradley before the parade started. “We have the caution tape set up so that we can be socially distanced, and we’re seeing a lot of masks.”
Some parents said the loop was a good idea and they appreciated the precautions taken to safeguard against COVID-19. With most participants wearing masks, they also felt comfortable about their children participating.
Osawatomie resident Tammy Roseberry, who was accompanying her three-year-old grandchild, Harper, stood at the end of the parade route, with a long procession behind her.
“I’m glad to see so many people wearing masks – I appreciate that,” Roseberry said. “We come every year, and I’m glad they had the parade this year. It’s great for the kids. I know they are tired of being cooped up, and this gives them something fun to do.”
Business owners and staff greeted trick-or-treaters as they handed out candy.
“With the masks and social distancing, I’m glad people feel comfortable about coming out to participate,” Bradley said. “We have a lot of businesses excited about participating.”
She watched trick-or-treaters and adults maintain distance between each other as they assembled in front of City Hall before the parade.
“We even see that people are socially distancing naturally,” Bradley said of parade participants. “Which you just see more of in public now – people are being a lot more courteous of others.”
Bradley thanked the Osawatomie police and fire departments for their assistance with the parade.
“The police department and fire department – they are always so great and easy to work with,” she said.
Afterward, Bradley was pleasantly surprised by the large turnout and that people followed the route.
“I didn’t know how many kids to expect. This is a great turnout,” Bradley said. “I think the loop worked out well. I might use it again next year – it kept everything organized.”
