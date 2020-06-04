Two Miami County residents — a 3-year-old and an 89-year-old — were killed in accidents on back-to-back days in May, leaving local community members and law enforcement officials in a state of shock and grief.
An 89-year-old Osawatomie man was killed Tuesday, May 19, when the John Deere mower he was driving was hit by another vehicle on 335th Street north of Osawatomie.
The driver of the mower, Ralza Manly, was transported to Miami County Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead, according to a news release from the Miami County Sheriff’s Office.
Units from the Miami County Sheriff’s Office, Osawatomie Fire Department and Miami County Emergency Medical Services were dispatched to 335th Street between Crescent Hill Road and Plum Creek at 2:27 p.m. on May 19 in response to an injury accident.
Investigators determined that a 1998 Ford Escort occupied by an adult male driver and three juvenile passengers was eastbound on 335th Street between Crescent Hill Road and Plum Creek Road when the vehicle struck a John Deere mower driven by an adult male traveling east on 335th Street, according to the release.
The driver and occupants of the Ford Escort were wearing their seat belts and were not injured.
A 3-year-old girl died on the morning of Wednesday, May 20, after being hit by a delivery truck that was backing out of a driveway in rural Miami County west of Paola.
Units from the Miami County Sheriff’s Office, Wellsville Fire Department and Miami County Emergency Medical Services were dispatched at 10:47 a.m. Wednesday to a residence in the 39000 block of West 287th Street for an injury accident, according to a sheriff’s office news release.
Upon arrival, investigators determined that a 2019 GMC Delivery Box Truck occupied by an adult male driver was backing out of the driveway when the vehicle hit a 3-year-old girl. The juvenile was pronounced dead at the scene. There appears to be no criminal intent, and no drugs or alcohol were involved, according to the release.
Capt. Matt Kelly of the Miami County Sheriff’s Office commented online after posting a news release about the death of the 3-year-old girl.
“The hardest day of my career so far,” Kelly said. “I hurt so deep for everyone involved.”
