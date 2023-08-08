PAOLA — Café Latte has been a part of the lives of Jacque and Heath Harmon ever since the business first opened its doors.
When the business moved to the historic Jackson Hotel, the Harmons followed.
“Every morning I would go in for a coffee and Danish before starting my day,” Jacque Harmon said. “And my husband really enjoyed their food. When they moved, we continued to support them, and our family loved it.
“I have lived in this area my whole life,” she said. “I grew up in Hillsdale and moved to Paola after graduation. We have always adored the Square and small town living.”
The Harmons loved it so much, they purchased the business when the opportunity presented itself and recently opened Harmon’s Café Latte.
Jacque and Heath Harmon made a dream come true Saturday, Aug. 5, celebrating their grand opening with a Paola Chamber of Commerce ribbon cutting for the new Harmon’s Café Latte in the Jackson Hotel just west of Paola Park Square.
Jacque left a position as director of human resources to own her own business. Heath works as a salesman and travels but will be assisting her, especially on Saturdays.
“We just want to thank the Paola Chamber of Commerce and everyone for being part of this,” Jacque Harmon said. “We want to welcome you to come in, visit and just relax.
“We had an amazing day for the ribbon cutting,” she said. “Thank you for all of the support from our family, friends and local customers. All of you really blew our minds away Saturday, it was great to see all of you, and enjoy our grand opening with you.”
Harmon’s Café Latte is a locally owned business supporting other local businesses.
“We buy as much as we can locally,” she said. “Our coffee beans are roasted locally, and we feel they are some of the best around.”
Harmon’s Café Latte is open Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. and Saturday from 7 to 11 a.m.
Harmon’s Café Latte offers indoor and outdoor dining and curbside pickup.
The restaurant and coffee shop offers biscuits and gravy, omlette, quiche, burritos, French toast for breakfast, as well as deli and grilled sandwiches, BLTs, grilled cheese and veggie, chicken and Italian wraps.
Harmon’s Café Latte is also known for its expressos, coffee, teas and other flavorful drinks.
There are also a variety of sweet treats ranging from Danishes to muffins, brownies and pies. One of the featured items with fall approaching is a pumpkin cream cheese muffin. Other featured items include banana brownies and lemon bread.
Gene Morris can be reached at (913) 294-2311 or gene.morris@miconews.com.
