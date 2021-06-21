PAOLA – There’s still time for local residents to check out the work of Kansas artist Staci Hartman, who is featured in an exhibit at the Reflections Gallery at Miami County Medical Center.
Hartman is an associate member of the American Impressionist Society. Recently, the society held its first online competition for associate members and had nearly 2,000 entries. Hartman’s entry was one of 320 chosen to compete for awards, and the acceptance was her first in a national competition, according to a news release from the Miami County Arts Coalition.
Many of the paintings on display reflect the Kansas landscape, and the exhibit will continue to be on display until the end of June, according to the release.
Hartman is a sister of Mari Tetwiler of Paola.
