PAOLA – The only reaction two Miami County couples had to the Moderna COVID-19 vaccination they received Friday, Jan. 29, at the Miami County Health Department was to smile.
While the smiles weren’t evident behind their masks, they were evident in the eyes of Louisburg couple Julie and Randy Newcomer and Spring Hill couple Roger and Vicki Stiles.
The Newcomers and Stiles were seated in a social-distanced waiting area for 15 minutes to ensure they did not have an allergic reaction to the vaccine. There were none.
Miami County Health Department vaccinated over 270 residents during the course of two clinics on Jan. 27 and Jan. 29, and more clinics are planned for the coming week.
To ensure the county is getting as many residents vaccinated as quickly and orderly as possible, the Miami County Health Department has launched a platform for residents to complete a survey at: https://miamicounty-miami-county-ks-health-dept.app.transform.civicplus.com/.
This form allows residents to indicate their interest in receiving the vaccine and will allow Miami County Health Department to prioritize based on the Kansas Vaccination Phases roll out, according to a news release issued by the health department Sunday, Jan. 31.
Individuals will be notified via telephone or email when appointments become available with instructions regarding how to schedule an appointment, the time and location, and what to bring with them, according to the release.
Completing this survey does not create an appointment or reserve a vaccine, but it will help planners identify which phase individuals qualify for and will help streamline the notification and scheduling process as more vaccine doses become available throughout the state and county, health department officials said.
“To prepare for your appointment visit: https://www.dispenseassist.net/Covid.html, fill out the online form and have it with you for your appointment time, or have it ready in case you are called in as a recipient on the “stand-by” list on short notice,” according to the release
For residents without access to a computer, a friend or family member can submit the interest form on their behalf, the department said. Residents who require additional assistance filling out the form can contact Miami County Health Department at (913) 294-2431. Staff or volunteers will assist individuals in filling out the form. Based on staff for any given day, a message may be left for assistance, and someone will return calls during business hours as quickly as they can, in the order in which the calls are received, according to the news release.
Appointments are staggered so there are no long lines snaking out the door of the health department. In fact, on Friday morning there were no lines anywhere in the department’s building during the vaccine clinic.
“The wait time was less than sixty seconds,” Miami County Nurse Epidemiologist Christena Beer said.
The Newcomers and Stiles said they were pleased with how efficiently the vaccine clinic was run. Their only wait was the time it took to cover the distance down the hallway to the two rooms set up for vaccinations.
“I thought it went very well,” Roger Stiles said. “I didn’t even feel the needle go in my arm.”
The Newcomers echoed those sentiments.
“It didn’t hurt at all,” Julie Newcomer said after Barbara Adams administered the dose and was applying a bandage on Julie’s arm where the stick occurred.
Both couples said they were looking forward to getting the second dose.
“I’m glad we could schedule our second appointment,” Randy Newcomer said. “We weren’t sure if we would be able to do that today.”
Some folks in the waiting area Friday acknowledged they have known family, friends or acquaintances that have contracted COVID-19, including some who were hospitalized and some who tragically died from the virus.
“It was a relief to get the shot,” Vicki Stiles said. “We have been a little nervous (about the possibility of contracting the virus).”
The Newcomers expressed relief too.
“We have been careful and have always worn our masks, even though Louisburg did not have a mask ordinance,” Randy Newcomer said.
Beer estimates approximately 11,000 Miami County residents could qualify for Phase 2, and between 3,500 to 4,500 additional vaccine doses are still needed from the Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) to complete the second phase.
During Phase 1, Miami County received approximately 300 doses a week from KDHE, Beer said.
The health department's Phase 2 plan calls for vaccinating up to 300 to 500 people per week, Beer said.
"If more vaccine supplies would be made available in the future in a single allotment or on a consistent basis, we expect to have the ability to double or triple that amount by holding a mass vaccination clinic at an off-site location” Beer said.
Miami County entered Phase 2 Jan. 27, and the health department is going about the task of distributing COVID-19 vaccines among groups identified for Phase 2 who were not vaccinated in the first phase - residents 65 years and older, those who live and work in congregate settings, and high-contact essential workers.
“Given that everyone in Phase 2 is considered critical and a priority, Miami County will focus on equitable distribution to where each group identified will receive an allocation of doses every scheduled vaccination clinic through the health department,” Miami County Health Director Rita McKoon said in the news release. “We are hoping to have at least two vaccine clinics scheduled per week, and the number of people scheduled will be based on the amount of vaccine received from KDHE, as well as staff and volunteer availability on any given week.
“We understand that this means not every group will receive a large allocation of doses each week, but we feel this approach allows us to move through Phase 2 together as a community,” she said.
McKoon, director of the health department, said as doses become available in Miami County, they will be distributed equitably across the following groups:
- Residents 65 years old and older
- Local government essential workers
- Education and childcare sectors
- Food service industry
- Workers critical to the functioning of the community
- Those who work or live in congregate care settings; and
- Anyone eligible in Phase 1 yet to be vaccinated.
McKoon told County Commission Chairman Rob Roberts scheduling is important and that a wait list has been established because the Moderna vaccine is only good for six hours once it has been thawed out.
McKoon and Beer said the health department is now acting as a hub for vaccine distribution to other qualified providers to eliminate confusion.
Beer reported the long-term care facilities in the county had received the vaccine.
That was good news to Roberts.
“It’s important we take care of those residents,” he said.
Roberts visited the department during the clinic on Friday. He told McKoon and Beer that getting vaccines in the arms of Miami County residents is the County Commission’s No. 1 priority, and he said that all of the county's resources were at their disposal.
The first order of business was getting an online portal set up after more than 1,000 calls came it at the same time when the department started taking appointments Jan. 25 – causing the phone system to crash under the heavy call volume.
“We are creating this (Phase 2) plan to be as flexible as possible so we can respond in an equitable and timely manner to the amount of COVID-19 doses that Miami County receives in any given week, all while also considering the needs of the entire community, acknowledging that everyone in Phase 2 is a priority to us” Miami County Emergency Management Coordinator Mark Whelan said in the news release. “We understand that our residents are eager to be vaccinated, and that is a very good thing. With the very limited amount of doses that we are currently receiving, we encourage everyone to be patient as we work to vaccinate everyone who wants a COVID-19 vaccine.”
Roberts commended the health department staff for their tireless dedication. He acknowledged the long hours the staff is putting in to keep Miami County residents safe during the deadly pandemic.
Citing the excellent work of the health department in these uncertain and anxious times, Roberts said of McKoon, Beer and the rest of the staff: “You give us hope.”
