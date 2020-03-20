The Miami County Health Department reported Friday, March 20, that multiple Miami County residents have been tested for coronavirus (COVID-19) and all of those tests have come back negative.
The department said it will notify the public once it receives confirmation of any positive case in the coming days.
“We continue to tell those who call in, if you are symptomatic and feel as though you meet criteria for testing, please call your healthcare provider for further evaluation and recommendations,” the department said in a Facebook post.
For more about coronavirus and other health information, visit the Miami County Health Department’s Facebook page.
Also Friday, the Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) announced the state now has 44 presumptive positive cases of coronavirus (COVID-19), an increase of 10 cases in the past 24 hours.
Johnson County has recorded 23 cases, and Wyandotte County has nine cases (including one that resulted in the death of a man in his 70s).
Leavenworth, Butler and Morris counties each have two cases, and Linn, Franklin, Douglas, Sedgwick, Cherokee, and Jackson counties each have one case.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.