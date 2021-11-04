PAOLA – The Miami County Health Department (MCHD) has scheduled two pediatric COVID-19 vaccination walk-in clinics, in addition to offering pediatric doses during its regular Monday walk-in clinics.
The two pediatric walk-in clinics will take place from 1 to 4 p.m. Friday, Nov. 5, and Friday, Nov. 12, at the health department, which is located at 1201 Lakemary Drive in Paola. The Monday walk-in clinics also take place at MCHD.
The Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine has been authorized for emergency use for ages 5 to 11, according to the health department.
All second-dose appointments for the pediatric vaccine will be scheduled when patients arrive to receive their first dose, according to MCHD.
MCHD Assistant Director Christena Beer said the health department hopes the additional clinics will help capture the majority of the pediatric population interested in receiving the vaccine. She said MCHD will continue the Friday afternoon clinics, in addition to its Monday clinics, into December if the need is still there.
MCHD plans to send the clinic information to everyone who filled out a recent pediatric vaccine interest survey, as well as post it on the department's social media.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.