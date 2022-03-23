Amanda Curnutte is admired for her calmness amid the COVID-19 chaos.
She has also been recognized for her dedication to the workplace, her reliability and having the true heart of a public servant as a member of the Miami County Health Department staff.
On Wednesday, March 16, Curnutte was named the 2021 Miami County Employee of the Year.
Curnutte received a standing ovation from the audience during the County Commission meeting that afternoon as she walked to the front of the commission chambers to receive a plaque from health department Director Christena Beer.
“If you could create the perfect person to be in any client-facing role in any department — to really be the face of the county — she would be your girl,” Beer said of Curnutte. “She’s always showing up with a genuine smile, positive attitude and helpful nature.”
Curnutte was one of 14 recipients of the employee of the month award in 2021.
Staff from all county departments then vote for employee of the year from the list of monthly recipients.
Human Resources Director Holly Ray explained to the audience how the county came up with 14 monthly winners. A Miami County EMS crew was nominated for employee of the month so the award was presented to all the members of that crew, she said.
“We have a bunch of great employees. It is important for us to recognize them, acknowledge them,” Ray said. “And, today, we get to recognize Amanda.”
Ray said Curnutte became a county employee in 2014 as a member of the County Clerk’s staff and later moved to the health department.
“Amanda is such an asset to our department and to our county, and we want everyone to know how extremely proud of her we are and how fortunate we are to have her,” Beer said.
Beer said Curnutte is someone the department can always count on, citing her willingness to come to the office after hours or on weekends when the situation calls for it.
The health director said Curnutte is flexible in her role and ready to jump into a big task with only a moment’s notice.
Beer said Curnutte truly has a public servant’s heart.
“She was always a calm voice amid a chaotic environment throughout our COVID-19 response, and she was and is always willing to go above and beyond to help those in need,” Beer said.
During the department’s busiest time, Curnutte fielded many calls from the public, whether it be fitting people in to be vaccinated or to be tested, or simply just to be a sounding board — listening to their concerns and letting them know that they were heard and valued, Beer said.
“Sometimes she even took the brunt of the phone calls that were not so pleasant,” Beer said. “But nevertheless she handled all the situations with grace and thick skin and we’re thankful for that.”
Beer said it is rare to come across someone with such dedication to their workplace.
“We want her to know that her infectious smile and positive attitude and commitment to this county never go unnoticed,” Beer said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.