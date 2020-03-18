March Madness is not taking place on the basketball court.
But a mad dash of sorts is playing out in communities across the U.S. as health departments, hospitals, clinics, schools, businesses, institutions, lawmakers, and the general public rally to rid the country of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) that had killed 85 Americans as of Tuesday morning, March 17, including one Kansan. Deaths have been reported now in 16 U.S. states.
Americans have seen their lifestyles undergo a dramatic shift, just in the past week. As of Tuesday morning, 185,067 presumptive positive cases had occurred worldwide, with 4,661 of those in the United States, according to the Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) at Johns Hopkins University.
As of Tuesday morning, Kansas had recorded 13 presumptive positive cases, including one death in Wyandotte County. Ten of the cases are in Johnson County. On Monday, March 16, the Cass County (Mo.) Health Department confirmed its first presumptive positive case in the county is in Drexel, Mo., southeast of Louisburg.
Worldwide, the death toll Tuesday morning stood at 7,330, with 3,230, in China, where the virus originated, according to CSSE. Italy and several other European countries were in complete lockdown mode. More than 2,100 Italians have died from COVID-19.
On Sunday, March 15, in the U.S., the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommended that for the next eight weeks, organizers cancel or postpone in-person events that consist of 50 people or more throughout the country. Further, CDC recommended “events of any size should only be continued if they can be carried out with adherence to guidelines for protecting vulnerable populations, hand hygiene, and social distancing. When feasible, organizers could modify events to be virtual.”
The CDC said its recommendation does not apply to day-to-day operation of organizations such as schools, institutes of higher learning or businesses.
“This recommendation is made in an attempt to reduce introduction of the virus into new communities and to slow the spread of infection in communities already affected by the virus. This recommendation is not intended to supersede the advice of local public health officials,” according to the CDC.
During a press conference Sunday evening, Gov. Laura Kelly recommended all Kansas schools shut down March 16-20. The move will have little effect on Miami County schools with Paola, Osawatomie and Louisburg all on spring break that week, but educators have indicated they are developing contingency plans for a potentially longer layoff.
Elsewhere, higher learning institutions have taken steps to restrict movement on their campuses. The University of Kansas and more than 100 other colleges and universities have canceled in-person classes and are moving instruction online.
NCAA announced Thursday, March 13, it had canceled its men’s and women’s basketball tournaments. It’s the first time since the tournaments were introduced that champions in the sport of college basketball will not be crowned. Between Saturday, March 7, and Friday, March 13, every major professional sporting association had suspended its season — including Major League Baseball spring training.
COVID-19, which had been reported in at least 114 countries, was declared a pandemic by the World Health Organization on Wednesday, March 11.
In an address to the nation that evening, President Donald Trump announced the U.S. will ban most travel from Europe for the next 30 days, starting Friday at midnight. The decision affects 26 European countries. The United Kingdom was not included in the ban, but later in the week the UK was added to the list.
Almost simultaneously with the President’s address, the National Basketball Association announced it was suspending its season after a Utah Jazz player tested presumptive positive for COVID-19. And word came from Australia that actor Tom Hanks and his wife, actress Rita Wilson, had contracted coronavirus.
The global health crisis also has taken its toll on the financial world. On Thursday, March 12, the day after President Trump’s ban on most flights from Europe, U.S. stocks plummeted in their worst day of trading since Oct. 19, 1987, also known as “Black Monday.”
Also on Thursday, the Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) reported a Wyandotte County man in his 70s had died of coronavirus, and the well-documented spread of the deadly virus hit closer to home for Kansans.
The man had been living in a long-term care facility in Kansas City, Kan., and died shortly after arriving at a hospital. A postmortem examination revealed the man tested presumptive positive for COVID-19.
It was the first coronavirus-related death in Kansas and the fifth COVID-19 case reported in the state since the first one was confirmed Saturday, March 7. Since then, four other cases have been reported.
The man’s residence at Life Care Center of Kansas City raised public concern about what senior care centers were doing to keep their residents safe.
Even before the man’s death, all of the assisted living communities in Miami County had initiated protocols to restrict visitors.
Live Care Center of Osawatomie Executive Director Amiee Seck said resident safety is a top priority for Life Care Center of Osawatomie.
Also Thursday, Gov. Kelly issued an emergency declaration in response to COVID-19. The declaration authorizes the use of state resources and personnel to assist with response and recovery operations in affected counties that meet certain criteria.
“The safety and well-being of Kansans is our priority, first and foremost,” Kelly said.
The state Legislature also had been busy that day discussing coronavirus strategy.
Speaking by phone earlier that day from the capital in Topeka, state Rep. Jene Vickrey, a Louisburg Republican, said lawmakers were working to ensure additional funding would be allocated in the state budget to KDHE and other agencies to provide the resources needed to combat the coronavirus.
“We are, on every level, committed to doing all we can to make sure this state is prepared to handle COVID-19,” Vickrey said. “I’m trying to be optimistic but also deal with the reality that we will see more cases.”
His forecast proved accurate. Four more cases were reported that day, not only the one in Wyandotte County but three more in Johnson County. Cases have taken place in four counties — Johnson, Wyandotte, Butler and Franklin.
