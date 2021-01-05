Organizations that employ health care-associated workers are encouraged to fill out a survey to let the Miami County Health Department know if their staff is interested in receiving the COVID-19 vaccine once it becomes available.
A link to the form can be found here: https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/WV6RW65
By completing the form, health care practices/organizations will be placed on a list and will be notified if the vaccine becomes available, according to the health department. Vaccine availability is not guaranteed.
Other essential workers and people age 75 and older will be the next round eligible for the vaccine, the health department said in a Facebook post.
“We will move on to this group when Phase 1A is complete,” according to the department’s post. “Those who are in a lower-risk category will most likely get vaccinated in late spring/early summer.”
The department said timelines are subject to change and will depend on vaccine availability from the federal government.
“We will post announcements on our social media site as we move through the different groups eligible for the vaccine,” the health department said. “There is no list for the general public to sign up to get the vaccine at this time.”
