PAOLA – Health Partnership Clinic plans to host free COVID-19 vaccine clinics from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, March 27, for residents of Miami and Franklin counties at its locations in Paola and Ottawa.
Appointments are required, and the vaccine will be administered to individuals who are 18 or older and qualify for the vaccination in Phases 1-4 of the Kansas Vaccination Plan, according to Health Partnership.
To schedule an appointment, call (913) 276-7012. Health Partnership Clinic asks callers to leave their name, date of birth and contact information, slowly and clearly, and a staff member will contact them to schedule an appointment.
Preregistration is required to determine eligibility. For Phase 1-4 eligibility, visit hpcks.org/coronavirus/.
Individuals are asked to bring a government-issued identification card, insurance card and proof of address to their appointment March 27.
The clinics are located at 1604 Industrial Park Drive in Paola, and at 107 S. Main St. in Ottawa.
