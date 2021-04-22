A petition to establish the city of “Golden” in Miami County has been certified by the Miami County Clerk’s Office, and a hearing date has been set for June 23 to take public comments.
Deputy County Clerk Stacey Weaver reported to Miami County commissioners Wednesday, April 14, that the petition contained 50 valid signatures as required by state statute. Weaver said the County Clerk/Elections Office used its election software to verify the names and signatures of those 50 individuals and that they reside in Miami County.
Weaver said the petition contained several pages of signatures but she didn’t have a total count because the Clerk’s Office stopped the verification process shortly after the document met the statute requirement.
Nearly 300 residents in northern Miami County are joining together to protect their rural property from future industrial growth and development.
The group filed the petition Friday, April 9, seeking to establish a new third class city named “Golden” that would encompass about nine square miles north of Hillsdale Lake, and the population would be 776, according to the petition documents.
Jennifer Williams, who lives along Moonlight Road within the proposed city boundaries, filed the petition April 9 after working with others during the past few weeks collecting more than 275 signatures from residents within the proposed boundary lines who support the plan, she said in a recent interview.
Williams said she knew only 50 signatures were needed but wanted to illustrate the support there is for the idea, and she expects the signatures to eventually surpass 300.
County Counselor Sheila Schultz told county commissioners the deadline for establishing a public hearing is July 7, but she encouraged the commission to select a date that would account for the July 4th holiday and the potential of dividing the hearing into two sessions.
Schultz said the statute allows for the meeting to be adjourned to another session, which she said might be necessary because she anticipates there will be a large number of speakers at the hearing.
“I believe that there is a requirement that you hear from everyone who wants to speak with regard to that issue, so if we’re going to have to adjourn it to another session to hear from everyone, I would recommend June 23,” Schultz said.
Acting on the county counselor’s advice, commissioners voted 5-0 to set the hearing for June 23. The start time and venue have yet to be determined.
The County Commission will preside over the public hearing or hearings because the five elected commissioners will have the final vote in the matter.
Williams said the name of the proposed city is a reference to the Golden Criteria, which was established in the 1978 Kansas Supreme Court case Golden vs. City of Overland Park. The criteria is often used by planning commissioners, and it focuses on the impact of a potential zoning change or conditional use on the character of the neighborhood, as well as the relative gain to the community compared to the potential detrimental impact to neighboring properties.
She said the name also fits because of the Golden Rule.
“It’s about treating people fairly,” she said.
Chairman Rob Roberts said the Commission wants to hear from all parties interested in speaking at the public hearing, and vowed the county’s governing body will treat everyone with respect, regardless of which side of the issue they might be on.
He told the audience at the April 14 commission meeting that this is uncharted waters for the commission and the public because a new city has not been established in Miami County in modern times. Osawatomie was incorporated as a city in 1854, Paola in 1855, Louisburg in 1882 and Fontana in 1889.
Roberts encouraged everyone to be respectful of the process and each other.
“Let’s all go down this road together,” he said.
Staff Writer Brian McCauley contributed to this report.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.