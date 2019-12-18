PAOLA — At 7:30 a.m. Monday, Dec. 16, when traffic was ramping up for the day, Capt. Matthew Kelly was en route from Paola to 327th Street where a vehicle had rolled onto its side.
“It’s not an injury accident,” Kelly said as he sat behind the steering wheel of the Miami County Sheriff’s Office Ford Explorer. “The lone occupant is out of the vehicle.”
The lone occupant was a city of Osawatomie employee who was on his way to work when his Nissan Pathfinder fishtailed and slid off the snow-packed roadway — coming to rest on its side and pointing in the opposite direction.
The driver pointed to a bridge in the distance.
“That’s where it started to slide, and I fought it all the way to here,” the driver said as he stood on the roadway with Capt. Kelly looking down at the vehicle laying on the driver’s side. “My wife said I should take the four-wheel drive today. She’s probably regretting that now.”
“I’m glad you weren’t hurt,” Kelly told the driver.
About 6 inches of snow, possibly more in some areas, fell on Miami County on Sunday, and more snowfall was expected Monday. The heavy snow had created hazardous driving conditions throughout the county.
Kelly said 327th Street where the truck had run off the road was deceptively slick because it looked to just be snow-packed, but the top layer was an icy glaze.
A short distance away, near the corner of 327th and Pleasant Valley Road, Kelly spotted a white Chevrolet Silverado that was straddling a small creek bed at the bottom of a steep ravine. The accident had not been reported.
Kelly exited the Explorer and checked the vehicle. It was empty. He leapt across the water to the other side of the embankment and wrapped a strand of yellow caution tape around the pickup to let other law enforcement officers know the vehicle had been checked.
The vehicle remained upright, but that’s not always the case, Kelly said.
“One of my worst fears is that a vehicle will go down a ravine like this and end up on its top in the water, with the driver still inside,” Kelly said when he climbed back in the all-wheel-drive Explorer. “That’s why we have extra deputies on patrol during these storms. Not just to respond to people’s calls, but also to constantly scan the side roads to look for tire tracks where a vehicle has left the road. Like this pickup that had not been reported. I’m sure some people had driven past it and not even noticed it.”
A call came in a few minutes later for a rollover on U.S. Highway 69 in the northbound lanes near the 311th Street exit. Two sheriff’s patrol vehicles were on the scene. Officers discovered the vehicle had been abandoned.
Kelly said snow-packed roads and highways can be deceiving because they can be icy in places or a highway can appear clear and a vehicle traveling at a faster rate of speed will hit a patch of black ice.
From 6 a.m. Sunday until 10 a.m. Monday, the sheriff’s office had responded to 23 vehicle slide-offs, four non-injury accidents and one injury accident, as well as seven other weather-related calls such as motorist assists, vehicle checks and traffic hazards, according to the sheriff’s office.
A light snow was falling when he pointed the Explorer back toward Paola.
“Not only are roads slippery, drivers sometimes have a hard time determining where the edge of the road is when there’s low visibility and it’s covered in snow. All they have to do is drop off the edge a little bit and that can cause them to lose control of the vehicle.”
Local school districts canceled classes Monday and Tuesday because of the inclement weather.
Kelly said schools’ canceling classes helped because it cut down on the amount of traffic on the roads Monday.
He said most accidents occur on highways because they are more heavily traveled and at higher rates of speed. On Sunday, a motorist had struck the back of a Kansas Department of Transportation snow plow at U.S. Highway 169 and 215th Street. Other calls were coming in from stranded motorists on the county’s highway system.
Historically, the sheriff’s office responds to more calls on U.S. 69 than U.S. 169, Kelly said, in part because Paola and Osawatomie police departments patrol sections of U.S. 169. But more calls from this storm seemed to be coming in on U.S. 169.
“The western side of the county might have had more snow this time,” Kelly said. The most important thing is we just want people to be safe.”
