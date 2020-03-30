PAOLA — South Wea Creek bridge on Hedge Lane, about one mile south of 311th Street, will undergo a full replacement starting Monday, April 6.
The project duration is 200 calendar days with an estimated completion date of Oct. 23, according to county documents. Hedge Lane, between 311th and 319th streets, will be closed throughout the project, starting on the morning of April 6, Project Manager Matt Oehlert said.
“We will probably let the morning traffic through and permanently shut it about 8:30 or 9 o’clock, although with everything shut down in the county (because of the stay-at-home order to mitigate coronavirus) I don’t know how much morning traffic we are going to have.”
Traffic on the bridge, built in 1952 about 2.5 miles southeast of Paola, normally is substantial with an average daily count of about 1,400 vehicles, according to the most recent study.
The official detour route is Hedge Lane to 319th Street to Oak Grove Road to 311th Street to Hedge Lane.
Oehlert said Road and Bridge Department crews will be making improvements to Oak Grove Road in the coming days in preparation for the additional detour traffic. In addition, Oehlert said magnesium chloride would be applied, probably twice, to Oak Grove Road for dust control.
“The first (application) will be in the next week or so and the second will be in the summertime to help out with the dust on the detour,” he said.
Road and Bridge also is putting up barricades partially across Victory Road to alert motorists that Victory Road will be closed to through traffic during the construction project. Motorists would have to drive around the barricades to use that stretch of Victory Road.
“You’ve got that T-intersection at 311th and Victory that’s going to be dangerous and we know that, and the county is doing everything we possibly can to advise you to take the detour,” he said.
The county also is putting up signs at Block Road and 343rd Street.
“We’re going to take (traffic) west on 343rd from Block Road to Hospital (Drive) to get them to avoid that area as well so that we’re not dumping even more traffic onto that detour,” he said. “It’s a tough spot. There are not a lot of great places to detour.
“We’re trying to do everything we can to let people know ahead of time where they need to go,” he said. “We have signs up at the bridge site (now) to let people know it’s going to close on the sixth, and we’ll get notification out to emergency responders.”
Miami County commissioners awarded the construction project to Wichita-based Dondlinger & Sons Construction Co. Inc., which submitted the low bid of $1,489,996.78. The bid came in under the budget estimate of $1.53 million. The county’s quarter-cent sales tax is the primary funding source for the project.
The project came in under budget, in part, because Oehlert came up with a plan to keep the structure as a three-span bridge, rather than a proposed design for a fourth span. The move saved the county $400,000 in beams alone, plus savings for additional materials.
Instead of a fourth span, the center span will be lengthened and the structure will be moved south to compensate for the channel’s southern migration, Oehlert said. The bridge, which is currently about 293 feet in length, will be about 400 feet long when the project is completed, he said.
“We still keep it three spans, and you increase the middle span length and slide the structure about 60 feet south,” he said. “(The channel) is already scouring pier No. 1, which is the southern pier, and encroaching on the embankment and its beginning to undermine the southern abutment.”
The swath carved out of the embankment up to the southern abutment is drastic, with the southern bridge pier now located in the creek.
“We were able to eliminate quite a bit of money while making sure that we are still decades away from that channel ever encroaching again, plus in this new bridge we’re going to put money into reinforcing armament along that southern embankment to help fight the erosion of that embankment,” Oehlert said. “You can see how far that channel has moved because that (southern) pier was not originally in the channel.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.