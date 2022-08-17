Hensley competes at national bull-riding event By Brian McCauley brian.mccauley@miconews.com Brian McCauley Editor and Publisher Author email Aug 17, 2022 5 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Jace Hensley, a sophomore at Paola High School, recently placed ninth in the country in a bull-riding event. Submitted photo Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save GILLETTE, Wyo. — Jace Hensley, a sophomore at Paola High School, recently competed at the 74th annual National High School Finals Rodeo.The national competition took place July 17-23 in Gillette, Wyo., and Hensley competed in the bull-riding event as a member of the Kansas National High School Rodeo Team, according to a news release.Hensley placed second in Round Two with an 85-point ride, which earned him ninth overall in the nation, according to the release.Hensley also competed at the Grand River Rodeo during the Miami County Fair in Paola, and he won first place in the bull-riding competition with a score of 76.The victory earned him $345.92. Senior Managing Editor Brian McCauley can be reached at (913) 294-2311 or brian.mccauley@miconews.com. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Brian McCauley Editor and Publisher Author email Follow Brian McCauley Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Videos Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Go to form Tweets by micorepublic Latest News George Michael so hooked on Diet Coke he downed 25 cans a day Idris Elba admits daughter Isan 'didn't speak to him for weeks' after missing out on Beast role Florence Pugh defiantly puts down 'small breasts' critics over sheer dress backlash Reports: Chargers signing S Derwin James to $76M extension Here's How the Inflation Reduction Act Will Lower the Cost of Health Care Roush Review: A Nail-Biting ‘War’ Fought with Bytes and Bots ‘Wednesday’ Trailer Introduces Addams Family & Nevermore Academy (VIDEO) Depeche Mode return to studio following Andy 'Fletch' Fletcher's passing Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesK-68 will expand to four lanes2022 Miami County Fair ScheduleElection results finalized at canvassSteven Ray BiggerBacklash over cleanup of Lawrence homeless camp points to bigger problemsMerle A. BeckmanJanuary, White offensive spark plugs for state-ranked Spring HillPhillip W. OberheideRosie M. (Goodeyon) O’BrienSpring Hill High School unveils new solar array Images Videos CommentedAmericans Are Getting Better at Cooperating With Strangers (1)After a Fall, Crypto Winter Sets In (1)5 Credit Card Mistakes to Avoid During Tough Times (1)Ask a Travel Nerd: Did the Airline Bailout Help Consumers? (1)Construction will have the Lincoln Rd. Interchange on I-15 closing overnight in August (1) Trending Recipes National Videos GeekStorm Episode 288 - Acetate Gate 1:16 Packers GM Brian Gutekunst on the value of preseason Coroner's Inquest held for March Deputy-Involved Shooting Church removes homeless encampment Good Samaritan: Verizon-Cellular Plus giving away backpacks for students in the community
