Jace Hensley, a sophomore at Paola High School, recently placed ninth in the country in a bull-riding event.

GILLETTE, Wyo. — Jace Hensley, a sophomore at Paola High School, recently competed at the 74th annual National High School Finals Rodeo.

The national competition took place July 17-23 in Gillette, Wyo., and Hensley competed in the bull-riding event as a member of the Kansas National High School Rodeo Team, according to a news release.

