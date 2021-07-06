Jace Hensley, 14, of Paola put in a strong showing at the National Junior High Finals Rodeo.
The national competition took place June 20-26 at the Iowa State Fairgrounds in Des Moines, Iowa.
Hensley, who will be a freshman in the fall at Paola High School, earned the right to compete at nationals after being named the Kansas Junior High School Rodeo Association’s Bull Riding Champion, Reserve Champion Saddle Bronc and Reserve Champion Bare Back for 2021.
He competed at nationals in all three rough stock events.
He was champion of Round 1 of the bull riding competition with a score of 78, which was the overall highest scoring bull ride of the round.
He ended up finishing in the top 20 for all three rough stock events and making it back to the Short Go Performance in all three, according to a news release.
He finished in the top 10 in the Short Go for bareback and bulls.
He was eighth overall cowboy, seventh bareback riding, ninth bull riding and 12th saddle bronc riding, according to the release.
Kansas Boys finished third overall, Kansas Girls finished fourth overall, and Team Kansas finished fourth overall, according to the release.
The National Junior High Finals Rodeo is one of the largest rodeos in the world. Approximately 1,200 middle school students who are the “best of the best” from 43 states, 5 provinces in Canada, Australia, and Mexico qualified for the National Junior High Finals Rodeo to compete for thousands of dollars in scholarships and prizes, according to a news release.
For more information, visit nhsra.com.
