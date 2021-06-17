Jace Hensley of Paola is headed to Des Moines, Iowa, to represent Paola Middle School and the state of Kansas at the National Junior High Finals Rodeo.
Hensley is the Kansas Junior High School Rodeo Association’s Bull Riding Champion, Reserve Champion Saddle Bronc and Reserve Champion Bare Back for 2021.
He is now headed to nationals in all three rough stock events.
The National Junior High Finals Rodeo is one of the largest rodeos in the world, and it will take place June 20-26 at the Iowa State Fairgrounds in Des Moines, Iowa, according to a news release.
Approximately 1,200 middle school students who are the “best of the best” from 43 states, 5 provinces in Canada, Australia, and Mexico qualify for the National Junior High Finals Rodeo to compete for thousands of dollars in scholarships and prizes, according to the release.
Contestants will compete in a variety of events, including Barrel Racing, Pole Bending, Goat Tying, Breakaway Roping, Tie-Down Roping, Chute Dogging, Team Roping, Ribbon Roping and Junior Bull Riding.
For more information, visit nhsra.com.
Hensley, 14, will be a freshman in the fall at Paola High School.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.