HILLSDALE – A worker at the construction site where new docks are being installed at Hillsdale Lake Marina died after experiencing a possible medical emergency that caused him to fall off the dock and into the lake, according to a news release from the Miami County Sheriff’s Office.
The deceased man has been identified as Andrew Jones, 23, of Gravois Mills, Mo., according to the sheriff's office.
Jones fell into the water early Thursday, July 15, and did not resurface. Three coworkers jumped into the lake in an attempt to save Jones, but due to the combination of the depth and dark color of the water, were unsuccessful, according to the release.
Emergency personnel responded to the lake at 8:15 a.m. Thursday, following a 911 call for a water rescue.
The Overland Park Police Department Dive Team recovered Jones' body at 9:55 a.m., 32 feet below the surface and about 10 feet from where he entered the water, according to the sheriff's office. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
The Miami County Sheriff's Office, Miami County Emergency Medical Services, Kansas Department of Wildlife, Parks and Tourism, Johnson County Fire District No. 2, Overland Park Police Department, Osawatomie Fire Department and Paola Fire Department responded to the scene.
The investigation is ongoing by the Miami County Sheriff's Office Investigative Division.
Anyone with information can contact the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS (8477) and can remain anonymous, or contact the Investigative Division at 913-294-3232, ext. 188.
