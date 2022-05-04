PAOLA — As Paola city officials await the results of an engineering study focusing on new ballfields proposed to be built at Wallace Park, at least one Paola resident is hoping officials will put the brakes on the plan and think big picture.
Alan Hire of Triangle Builders in Paola gave a presentation to city officials during a Paola City Council work session April 5 at Paola City Hall.
In the presentation, Hire challenged the city leaders to think about what they want the city’s recreation facilities to look like in 2040.
Paola’s half-cent sales tax, which voters renewed in 2019, is expected to generate between $12 and $14 million during the next 15 years. City officials have discussed using a portion of that revenue for new ballfields in Wallace Park, as well as improvements to the Paola Family Pool, stabilization of the Lake Miola Dam and street projects.
Hire said in a follow-up interview that the city may only see this type of money one time, and officials need to make sure they are doing their homework to make it stretch.
“I don’t see any long-term planning,” Hire said.
His presentation talked about different sports, including baseball, flag football, soccer, disc golf, tennis, volleyball and others. He talked about the need to come up with a vision and a plan for ongoing maintenance and equipment replacement.
Hire also questioned how seriously the city has considered purchasing a green field site to build a new sports complex. He used the example of ballfields recently built in Lansing, Kan.
No official decision was made at the work session.
Acting Interim City Manager Randi Shannon said the city is still awaiting the results of a survey of the proposed ballfields site in Wallace Park before moving forward.
In January, Paola City Council members voted 3-1 to approve a contract with Mammoth Sports Construction for survey services, geotechnical services and Phase 1 design.
The survey and geotechnical services are for the entire project, but the Phase 1 design is just for the two new turf ballfields proposed to be built north of Wallace Park Drive.
Mammoth’s proposal totaled $74,000, which included $12,000 for survey services, $8,000 for geotechnical services, and $54,000 for the Phase 1 design.
Council member LeAnne Shields has repeatedly expressed her concern with building new ballparks in Wallace Park because of its history of flooding, and she voted against the contract.
