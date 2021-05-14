PAOLA — Rachael Hissong of Lawrence couldn’t be more excited to take over as the new director of the Paola Free Library.
With COVID-19 restrictions lessening and the library moving into the next phase of its reopening process, Hissong hopes the facility can once again become a well-trafficked community hub of resources.
“I believe that a public library is an incredible resource for books and information, but it is also so much more than books and materials on the shelves,” Hissong said. “A public library provides access to information in many formats, connections to a variety of resources, and lifelong learning experiences. The library is a place where community happens.”
Hissong was hired earlier this year after previous director Emily Burgdorf announced her plans to leave the position so she could be a stay-at-home mom. Burgdorf’s last official day as director was March 5, and Hissong’s official first day was March 29.
Hissong’s qualifications impressed library and city officials during the interview process. She has a Master of Library Science degree with a concentration in Leadership and Administration from Emporia State University, and she also has Northeast Kansas Library System (NEKLS) Applied Public Library Education certification and a PK-12 Library Media Specialist license. She previously worked as a library media specialist with Lawrence Public Schools and as director of the Oskaloosa Public Library.
“I found my passion for empowering the library staff and leading a public library organization forward to make a positive and invaluable impact on the community,” Hissong said. “I am incredibly grateful for the opportunity to return to this type of role that I am so passionate about.”
The library was forced to change how it served patrons the past year during the pandemic, but local residents soon will find things getting back to normal.
Under the newest phase of the library’s reopening plan, the limit of visitors in the library at one time was doubled from 10 to 20. Visitors also can now walk up to the library without an appointment.
The quarantining of library materials has been removed to eliminate wait times, and more furniture inside the building is now accessible to patrons, although social distancing is still being recognized.
Staff and patrons are still required to wear masks inside the library under the current phase of the plan, which is 3.5. The final phase is phase 4, and that will include the removal of the mask requirement in the facility.
The library also has new hours. It is open from 9:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday.
Hissong lives in Lawrence with her husband, Dan, and their three children.
