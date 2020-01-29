PAOLA — James Naismith, a familiar face to anyone who has studied Kansas history or the game of basketball, greeted visitors Saturday, Jan. 25, during the Kansas Day Business Expo at Paola Middle School.
The inventor of the game of basketball and founder of the University of Kansas basketball program was being portrayed by Bill Nicks of Lenexa, who has made a name for himself portraying famous figures with local ties. In addition to Naismith, Nicks also portrays Dwight D. Eisenhower, Wilbur Wright, Octave Chanute and Tom Pendergast.
History was a primary focus during the annual celebration of statehood, as attendees were given multiple opportunities to learn about the people and places that helped shaped Kansas into the state it is today.
Dennis Rogers, a member of the Navajo tribe, entertained and informed the crowd with his hoop dance and Native American flute performance.
Louisa Libby, Anna Brown and Kristen Zane of the Wyandot Nation of Kansas talked about how their ancestors traveled to the Kansas City area from Ohio.
At the Paola Free Library’s booth, children and adults could both take a stab at answering a series of trivia questions about Kansas.
There were also interactive children’s games from the 1860s.
In addition to the historical portion of the event, there also were several vendor booths from local businesses and organizations filling up the Paola Middle School gymnasium.
Alexis Shaw was busy answering questions at the Paola Dog Park booth. Shaw said volunteers have raised more than $17,000, which means work constructing the fence for the dog park at Lake Miola should soon begin.
At the Miami County Historical Museum’s booth, volunteer Ellen Welch was sharing a bit of local history with interested residents.
Those who attended the event were encouraged to visit each booth and get their passport stamped to be eligible for prizes.
The statewide Kansas Day celebration has particular significance in Paola, because that is where it started 143 years ago.
The first Kansas Day observance was held on Jan. 29, 1877, at North School in Paola. On Jan. 29, 2003, then-Gov. Kathleen Sebelius signed a proclamation recognizing Paola as the birthplace of Kansas Day.
