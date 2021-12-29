OSAWATOMIE — Hitomi Lamirande takes time to stop and smell the roses.
And every other type of flower.
The owner and operator of the flower shop in downtown Osawatomie recently rebranded the business as Hitomi’s Little Flower Shop. The rebranding initiative included a new, colorful website and an equally colorful sign above the shop at 570 Main Street.
Lamirande hosted an open house Oct. 28 to announce the changes and showcase the makeover inside the store.
“In July of 2019, a partnership between myself and the Loft on Sixth LLC was formed,” Lamirande said in a Facebook post. “We decided that the company would use the name Hanaya LLC (which is Florist in Japanese by the way) dba Hanes Florist & Main Street Gifts.”
Lamirande became the sole owner of the flower shop earlier this year.
“Part of the name change is my family and I have done a lot, and I decided I wanted to have something for us,” Lamirande said in an earlier interview. “Osawatomie has had a floral shop for over 50 years. But I’m not part of the Hanes family or even know any Hanes.”
Lamirande is the former executive director of the Osawatomie Chamber of Commerce and is the driving force behind bringing the Tornado Alley Rally Soap Box Derby event to town.
Because of her former work with the chamber and other activities in the community, Lamirande said she feels like she has good name recognition.
“I feel like, not everyone, but most people know who I am,” Lamirande said. “There aren’t too many Hitomis running around.”
Hitomi’s Little Flower Shop is a full-service floral shop that offers custom arrangements, funeral arrangements, wedding arrangements, everyday arrangements, dish gardens, mixed planters, succulent gardens, custom gift baskets, mixed and seasonal planters, green plants, unique gift Items, and year-round tuxedo rentals.
That is by no means and exhaustive list, as customers will discover when they visit the store or browse the shop’s new website — hitomislittleflowers.com — which includes dozens of photos of the shop’s creations.
“I wanted to let people know we can do a range of things other than just flowers,” Lamirande said.
