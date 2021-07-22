A Miami County tradition for more than 45 years will continue this summer. The Miami County Fair dates back to the 1950s. The fair association introduced a rodeo to the fair in 1974.
The Miami County Fair will bring the Grand River Rodeo action to Paola on Friday, July 30, and Saturday, July 31. Each year, cowboys and cowgirls travel the rodeo circuit earning money and points toward the finals. The top 15 in each event will attend the URA finals and compete for championships.
This year’s rodeo will feature a relatively new event called Ranch Bronc Riding. It has been established for the non-professional cowboys who want to try their hand at bronc riding. Entries will call in to Grand River just like the other cowboys. Life Care Center of Osawatomie will be offering $100 added money to the event on top of the entry money payback. Entry info is listed on the United Rodeo Association’s website.
The rodeo is triple sanctioned with the United Rodeo Association, the Missouri Rodeo Cowboy’s Association and the Interstate Rodeo Association. The goal of the fair association is to draw members of these associations. However, local contestants are encouraged to enter. There are additional fees for non-members in the three associations.
Entry details can be found on www.unitedrodeoassociation.com or by calling the rodeo company at (641) 773-5232. The rough stock events, saddle bronc, bareback riding and bull riding, each offer $500 added money to the entry fee payback. Other events include team and calf roping, break-away roping, steer wrestling and a cowgirl barrel race.
Rodeo gate price is $15. Children 6 and under are free. Fair pageant contestants are selling advance tickets for $12. Tickets will also be for sale in the fair office during fair week.
