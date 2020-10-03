LOUISBURG – The Louisburg Holiday Mart – re-branded as the “Louisburg Outdoor Holiday Mart” this year – is taking place through 4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 3, in the parking lot at Louisburg High School, 202 Aquatic Drive.
The holiday mart was moved outside to provide social distancing at the annual event which has attracted an estimated 150 vendors selling handcrafted items, holiday items, personalized gifts, furniture and other items. A few food vendors/food trucks are also set up at the parking lot.
Vendors and many shoppers are wearing masks and practicing social distancing.
Vendor booth fees go to the Louisburg Holiday Mart Scholarship Fund for Louisburg High School seniors.
A post on the Louisburg Holiday Mart’s Facebook page from a person at the event this morning stated: “We are socially distanced and enjoying the sunshine. Come out from 9-4 today.”
