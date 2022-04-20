PAOLA — An Emerald & Gold Gold Gala to benefit Holy Trinity Catholic School will take place Saturday, April 23.
The event will begin with a cocktail hour at 6 p.m., followed by a dinner and program at 7:15 p.m. and music and dancing at 8:30 p.m.
The name of the event pays tribute to the school’s history. St. Patrick’s Catholic School opened its doors in 1902 with strong support from Irish immigrants of the Emerald Island. In 1958, a new school building was erected and the name was changed to reflect the name of the parish, according to a news release.
The gala will raise funds to counteract the shortfall in revenue experienced during the pandemic, according to the release.
Tickets are $50 each and can be purchased by calling the school office at (913) 294-3286 or parish office at (913) 557-2067 or online at holytrinitypaola.weshareonline.org.
