WEST SACRAMENTO, Calif. – Only Zeppelin the dog knows the adventures he experienced during the past 14 months that led him 1,600 miles from his California home to rural Louisburg, Kan., but his owners are just happy the journey ended Wednesday, Dec. 21, back where it began.
“It was amazing to see him,” Sandra O’Neill said. “I really didn’t think we would see him again.”
The last time Sandra had seen her dog was Oct. 19, 2021, when the German shepherd mix was taking his usual stroll to have lunch with a construction crew that was working nearby their West Sacramento home. When he never returned, Sandra spent months exhausting all search efforts, including making online posts and contacting local vet clinics. She feared he may have been picked up by a trucker or worker on the move.
On the evening of Dec. 11, 2022, more than a year later and 1,600 miles away, Heather Reichart and her family members found a stray dog on their rural Miami County property south of Louisburg. They took the dog to Wildcat Vet Clinic in Louisburg the next day, where a microchip was scanned linking him to his California family.
Zeppelin had been found.
But getting him home was no easy task. Sandra said she and her husband, Tim, are disabled, and they couldn’t afford to transport Zeppelin back to California.
A Kansas City-based group called The Pet Connection got involved and tried to organize a series of volunteers who could handle parts of the journey home. When that fell through, the group started looking at flight options.
That’s when Mary Hastings stepped forward to make the Christmas miracle a reality. Hastings lives in Southern California but was visiting her daughter in Spring Hill when news about Zeppelin’s story started spreading.
Mary is a retired Army veteran who loves animals and even helped rescue them while serving in the military.
She volunteered to pick up Zeppelin from Wildcat Vet Clinic and drive him all the way home to West Sacramento, even though it is about six hours north of her California home.
“What’s better than having a copilot,” Mary said with a laugh. “I just want to make sure he’s safe and sound.”
The two started their journey on the morning of Sunday, Dec. 18, and they were cheered on by people from throughout the country as the story began to go viral and spread. Miami County residents followed along as Mary provided updates on the trip that were shared on the Republic’s Facebook page.
They spent Sunday night together in a Comfort Inn in Elk City, Okla., and they crossed into Texas and New Mexico on Monday before spending the night in Williams, Ariz., the gateway to the Grand Canyon.
The traveling pals reached California on Tuesday, where they spent the night and prepared for the special reunion Wednesday. Sandra said multiple broadcast news crews were on hand for the homecoming, which took place not far from where Zeppelin was last seen 14 months ago.
Mary was just as excited as the owners, and she placed a big blue bow on Zeppelin.
“It’s the best Christmas gift,” Sandra said. “It proves that prayers are answered, and miracles do happen.”
Mary said the reunion was beautiful, but it was hard for her to say goodbye to Zeppelin after bonding with the dog during the trip.
“I absolutely love him,” Mary said. “He is one of the most awesome dogs I’ve ever met in my life. I already miss him.”
Mary said she also fell in love with Miami County and the Louisburg community in particular, which has supported her throughout the journey.
“I can’t believe all of the well wishes and reminders to drive safe,” Mary said. “I really did think about them, and it made me slow down if I started to get a lead foot.”
Mary said she can’t believe how nice and helpful everyone has been, including the staff at Wildcat Vet Clinic.
“I would move to Louisburg in a heartbeat if I could,” she said.
Zeppelin was treated like a king upon returning home, with family members offering him treats, bones and rawhide chews.
Sandra said it didn’t take Zeppelin long to reacclimate to his old home, and he was extra excited to see his old buddy Tank the chocolate lab.
Although she is thankful that everything worked out in the end, Sandra said she is going to do everything she can to make sure Zeppelin doesn’t go on any more cross-country journeys.
“We’re going to buy an underground fence,” Sandra said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.