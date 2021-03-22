PAOLA – Thanks to the sound of a smoke detector, a rural Paola man was able to escape a house fire early Saturday morning west of Paola with only minor injuries.
Deputy Chief Bruce Hartig of the Paola Fire Department said fire crews were dispatched to 34095 W. 303rd Street at about 4:45 a.m. Saturday, March 20.
Hartig said it appeared to be a basement fire at first, and the responding units made a quick hit from the exterior and then worked their way inside. He said it took about two hours to get the fire under control and completely extinguished. Paola firefighters received help from Osawatomie and Louisburg fire departments, as well as Fire District No. 2.
Fire investigators learned that the fire actually started in a first-floor bedroom, and the floor then collapsed into the basement.
Hartig said the homeowner was sleeping on the other side of the house, but he was awakened by the sound of a smoke detector and smell of smoke. At that point, there was too much smoke to exit through the front door, so the man jumped out of a bedroom window, Hartig said.
The homeowner was treated at the scene by Miami County Emergency Medical Services for some minor smoke inhalation, but he declined transport to a medical facility, Hartig said.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation. Hartig said they can’t rule out the possibility of an electrical fire because the occupant was using a space heater and also had several extension cords leading out of the house to heaters for outdoor animal cages.
Hartig said the fire is a good example of the importance of having working smoke detectors throughout a house, and he encouraged people to limit the use of space heaters and keep them away from combustible material, and also to not use multiple extension cords as permanent power sources.
Hartig estimates that the fire caused about $150,000 in damage to the house and another estimated $20,000 in damage to possessions. The home was not livable after the fire, and Hartig said the American Red Cross was contacted and did assist the homeowner.
The homeowner did have several animals on the property, and Hartig said he was unaware of any of the animals being injured except for a bird that was inside and did not survive.
